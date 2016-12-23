New Years Day
- RelationshipsLaKeith Stanfield Shares New Year's Photo With FiancéeAmid some surprising baby mama drama, the film and TV star took some time to celebrate 2023 with his betrothed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeOff-Duty NYPD Officer Shot In Head On New Year's DayAn NYPD officer is recovering after being shot in the head while sleeping in his car on New Year's Day. By Brianna Lawson
- RelationshipsHalle Berry & Van Hunt Troll Instagram With A Fake Engagement Photo On New Years DayThe "Catwoman" actress also shared a subtle thirst trap to her feed earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Blesses The Gram With A Bikini Clad Message For The New YearGo head Jada.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeTrey Songz Sued For $10 Million After New Year's Sexual Assault: ReportTrey Songz is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman on January 1, 2018.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsG Herbo Cannot Believe How Fine Taina Williams Looks In Plunging Neckline DressHerbo is head over heels.By Lynn S.
- GramYG Wishes He Could Have Nipsey Hussle Back In Heartfelt TributeYG would give it all up. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDiddy Opens Up About "Dark Depression" In Emotional 2020 PSADiddy reflects on one of his toughest years yet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicHere's How Your Favorite Artists Rang In The New YearHow did hip-hop get down? By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Bond Villain While Skiing In AspenAll black everything.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicCardi B Accuses Australian Paparazzi Of RacismCardi B speaks out about perceived racism encountered at an Australian airport.By Milca P.
- SneakersVintage Nike Blazer Set To Release New Year's DayNike is kicking it old school with these Blazers.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyApple's App Store Racks In Over $1 Billion During The HolidaysThe company netted over $1 billion USD in sales in just a week. By David Saric
- MusicDiddy Assists Passed Out Drunk Girl At His New Year's Eve PartyDiddy had a party last night for New Year's Eve, and things were lit.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentHappy New Year: Iggy Azalea Drops It Low, Stone-Faced Kanye West & More Celeb PicsNew Year's Eve celebrations and wishes from across Instagram.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Pump Disavows Xanax: "Fuck Xanax 2018"Lil Pump isn't doing Xanax anymore.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsCurren$y, UnoTheActivist & More Talk Christmas, Album Of The YearWhile at Rolling Loud's Cali edition the other weekend, we chopped it up with a few rappers on some year-end favorites and Christmas.By Rose Lilah
- MusicFacebook Suspends Azealia Banks' AccountAzealia Banks got banned from Facebook.By hnhh
- MusicTory Lanez Announces "Chixtape 4" & "The New Toronto 2" Dropping New Years DayTory Lanez has TWO new projects dropping again next week.By Kevin Goddard