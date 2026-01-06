Future Signee Zeethewizard Dead At 25 After New Year’s Day Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
Zeethewizard Dead After Shooting Hip Hop News
Image Via Zeethewizard On YouTube
Zeethewizard and four others were reportedly injured at the grand opening of a new strip club in his home state of Texas last week.

Last week, up-and-coming rapper Zeethewizard was shot at the grand opening of a new strip club in his home state of Texas, Pinkhouse Dallas. Shortly after the shooting, it was reported that the 25-year-old was in the hospital in critical condition. One of his friends, Montana 700, even took to social media this week to shut down some rumors.

"Thank you to everyone," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "We appreciate the love yall got for Zee [mending heart emoji]. There has been misinformation floating around; as of now, Zee is still fighting. [Praying hands emoji]'n that he bounce back and fully recover. Keep him in your prayers. TheWiz [wizard emoji]."

Read More: Future Signee ZeetheWizard On Life Support Following New Year's Day Shooting

Zeethewizard Cause Of Death

Now, however, the situation has taken a turn for the worse. CBS News reports that Zeethewizard has succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, four other victims were transported to the hospital following the shooting. At the time of writing, their conditions have not been made public. BigXthaPlug also attended the opening of Pinkhouse Dallas and had an emotional reaction to news of Zeethewizard's injuries.

Dallas police are still investigating the tragic incident, and for now, no suspects have been identified. A motive has also not been disclosed.

Who Is Zeethewizard?

Amid the devastating news of Zeethewizard's untimely death, countless fans and loved ones have shared tributes to him online. This includes athlete-turned-motivational speaker Corey Borner, who typed up a heartfelt message on X yesterday.

"SAY LIL BRO," it begins. "REST IN PEACE. I WAS HONORED TO BE YOUR HERO AND YOUR INSPIRATION WHEN YOU PLAYED FOR DESOTO EAST. THIS HURTS ME. I KNOW GOD HAS A PLAN. MAY GOD CONTINUE TO BE WITH YOU AND YOUR FAMILY."

Throughout his career, Zeethewizard made his mark on the Dallas rap scene through collaborations with artists like Zillionaire Doe and Yung Donn. He signed with Future's Freebandz label in November of last year and was an advocate for peace and unity.

Read More: Rapper Signed To Future's Freebandz Label Shot In Dallas On New Year's Day

