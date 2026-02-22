Luka Doncic Wears Travis Scott x Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" In Tunnel

Luka Doncic arrived at the arena wearing the unreleased Travis Scott x Jumpman Jack "Green Spark." The Clippers star flexed the vibrant neon green kicks in the tunnel. His team faced the Clippers in a thrilling matchup that came down to the wire.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" is going to release on March 7th, 2026.

The "Green Spark" features an electric neon green upper with black accents throughout. Travis Scott's signature Cactus Jack branding appears on the Jumpman Jack silhouette. The bold colorway immediately catches attention under arena lighting and camera flashes.

Luka put on an absolute show and the Lakers beat the Clippers 125-122. The Slovenian superstar dropped 38 points on efficient 11-25 shooting from the field. He knocked down 8 three-pointers and dished out 11 assists in the effort.

Doncic added six rebounds, three steals, and one block to his stat line. His 38-point performance kept the Lakers competitive throughout the entire game. The Lakers ultimately prevailed in the close 3point victory.

The Travis Scott x Jumpman Jack "Green Spark" isn't available to the public yet but sneakerheads are patiently waiting for March. Luka's tunnel appearance provides an exclusive look at the collaboration.

Travis Scott's Jumpman Jack silhouette continues gaining traction with athletes and sneakerheads. The "Green Spark" adds another bold option to the growing Jumpman Jack catalog. Luka flexing unreleased heat before games has become part of his pregame routine.

Travis Scott x Jumpman "Green Spark"

That neon green is very bright already and looks even brighter in the tunnel photos. The electric green against black creates such a bold statement that's impossible to ignore.

The Jumpman Jack silhouette works perfectly with that vibrant shade creating a cohesive look. Travis Scott's collaborations always bring unique colorways but this might be the loudest yet. You can tell these are meant to turn heads whether on court or off.

Luka's been known for wearing unreleased heat so this tracks with his style. The Cactus Jack branding ties it all together making it unmistakably a Travis collab. These will fly off shelves instantly when they we get the release.