Fabolous Wears Unreleased PSNY x Air Jordan 15 At New York Fasion Week

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
All Black Affair
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 18: Fabolous at The All Black Affair at The Dome nightclub on January 18, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fabolous wore an unreleased PSNY x Air Jordan 15 collaboration at New York Fashion Week during Public School's presentation.

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous debuted an unreleased PSNY x Air Jordan 15 collaboration at New York Fashion Week. The exclusive sneaker showcased during Public School's "Everything Is NOW" presentation. Fabolous sat front row wearing the blacked-out Jordan 15 collaboration.

Public School New York has partnered with Jordan Brand on multiple collaborations previously. The design collective created memorable Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 15 releases. This new Air Jordan 15 appears to continue their minimalist aesthetic approach.

The sneaker features an all-black upper in premium materials throughout the construction. Black suede and leather combine creating tonal texture across the entire shoe. The signature Air Jordan 15 tongue construction remains intact in matching black.

Very few details are visible due to the monochromatic colorway and lighting. The shoe maintains the classic Jordan 15 silhouette Tinker Hatfield designed in 1999. PSNY branding likely appears somewhere on the shoe based on previous collaborations.

New York Fashion Week provided the perfect backdrop for this PSNY sneaker debut. Public School's presentation celebrated their return after a seven-year hiatus from NYFW. The timing connects fashion, sneaker culture, and New York heritage seamlessly.

Jordan Brand hasn't officially announced this PSNY x Air Jordan 15 collaboration yet. No release date or retail information has been confirmed for the public. These could remain a friends and family exclusive based on the presentation.

Read More: Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Set For Spring Release

Public School New York Air Jordan 15

The all-black execution fits perfectly with Public School's minimalist design philosophy they're known for. That tonal approach makes the Air Jordan 15 look sleek and sophisticated instead of retro.

The Jordan 15 silhouette itself is underrated and doesn't get nearly enough love. Having PSNY collaborate on it brings attention back to this often-overlooked model. The monochrome black treatment works especially well with the 15's already-sleek shape and lines.

You can barely make out details in the photos but that mystery adds to the appeal. It's frustrating not knowing if these will actually release to the public or stay exclusive. Fabolous debuting them at Fashion Week was the perfect flex for this collab.

Read More: Exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Cincoro Tequila" PE Surfaces For First Time

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-15-23re-black-muslin-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 15 23RE “Black Muslin” Gets Official Release Date
top-7-air-jordans-that-deserve-a-retro Sneakers Top 7 Air Jordans That Deserve A Retro
Jordan Brand Presents The 23/25 Energy Space In Dallas, TX Sneakers Jordan Brand's "Black Pack" Revives Four Underrated Models
air-jordan-november-release-calendar-sneaker-news Sneakers Every Air Jordan Dropping In November 2025
Comments 1