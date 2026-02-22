Fabolous Wears Unreleased PSNY x Air Jordan 15 At New York Fasion Week

Brooklyn rapper Fabolous debuted an unreleased PSNY x Air Jordan 15 collaboration at New York Fashion Week. The exclusive sneaker showcased during Public School's "Everything Is NOW" presentation. Fabolous sat front row wearing the blacked-out Jordan 15 collaboration.

Public School New York has partnered with Jordan Brand on multiple collaborations previously. The design collective created memorable Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 15 releases. This new Air Jordan 15 appears to continue their minimalist aesthetic approach.

The sneaker features an all-black upper in premium materials throughout the construction. Black suede and leather combine creating tonal texture across the entire shoe. The signature Air Jordan 15 tongue construction remains intact in matching black.

Very few details are visible due to the monochromatic colorway and lighting. The shoe maintains the classic Jordan 15 silhouette Tinker Hatfield designed in 1999. PSNY branding likely appears somewhere on the shoe based on previous collaborations.

New York Fashion Week provided the perfect backdrop for this PSNY sneaker debut. Public School's presentation celebrated their return after a seven-year hiatus from NYFW. The timing connects fashion, sneaker culture, and New York heritage seamlessly.

Jordan Brand hasn't officially announced this PSNY x Air Jordan 15 collaboration yet. No release date or retail information has been confirmed for the public. These could remain a friends and family exclusive based on the presentation.

Public School New York Air Jordan 15

The all-black execution fits perfectly with Public School's minimalist design philosophy they're known for. That tonal approach makes the Air Jordan 15 look sleek and sophisticated instead of retro.

The Jordan 15 silhouette itself is underrated and doesn't get nearly enough love. Having PSNY collaborate on it brings attention back to this often-overlooked model. The monochrome black treatment works especially well with the 15's already-sleek shape and lines.