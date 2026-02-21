Exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Cincoro Tequila" PE Surfaces For First Time

n incredibly rare Air Jordan 1 "Cincoro Tequila" PE has surfaced publicly for the first time. Michael Jordan's tequila brand created these exclusively for the company's five founders. The sneakers were never intended for retail release or public distribution.

Cincoro Tequila launched in 2019 founded by Michael Jordan and four NBA owners. Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens, Wyc Grousbeck, and Emilia Fazzalari joined MJ in the venture. "Cinco" represents five while "Oro" means gold in Spanish.

The Air Jordan 1 High features premium black suede and glossy patent leather throughout. Intricate snowflake texture appears embedded in the collar and toe box panels. This pattern directly mirrors the design on actual Cincoro tequila bottles.

Gold accents hit multiple areas creating luxurious contrast against the black base. Clear translucent outsoles showcase the premium construction from beneath. Wax laces with gold tips add sophisticated finishing touches.

Special lace locks read "Extra Añejo" referencing Cincoro's premium aged tequila expression. The tongue features "Sip. Savor. Smile." stamped as the brand's official motto. Even the insole resembles cracked ice nodding to proper tequila serving.

Production numbers remain unknown but likely fewer than 10 High pairs exist worldwide. The Air Jordan 1 Low version might be a true one-of-one. No public photos or sales records exist for the Low previously.

Air Jordan 1 "Cincoro Tequila" PE

