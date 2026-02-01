Jordan Brand's "Black Pack" Revives Four Underrated Models

Jordan Brand is preparing a special "Black Pack" collection featuring four classic silhouettes for late 2026. The pack includes the Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 15, Air Jordan 16, and Air Jordan 17 Low.

Each model gets the murdered-out look with various shades of black across premium materials. New mockup images reveal how each silhouette will look in its blacked-out configuration.

The "Black Pack" celebrates some of Jordan Brand's most underrated models from the late 90s and early 2000s. These four silhouettes don't get nearly as much retro love as earlier Air Jordans.

Bringing back the Air Jordan 15, 16, and both low-cut models shows Jordan Brand's commitment to its full catalog. Sneakerheads who appreciate the deeper catalog will definitely want to cop this entire pack.

The cohesive black aesthetic ties all four distinct silhouettes together beautifully despite their different designs.T he "Black Pack" is expected to drop at the end of 2026, likely during the holiday season.

Pricing and exact release dates haven't been officially confirmed yet by Jordan Brand. This collection could be one of the most interesting Jordan releases of late 2026.

Air Jordan Black Pack

The Air Jordan 14 Low leads the pack with an all-black suede upper that looks incredibly premium. Grey hits the signature wraparound midsole providing subtle contrast against all that black. The Ferrari-inspired silhouette keeps its sleek and streamlined profile in this murdered-out version. You can see the iconic Air Jordan logo sitting on the heel tab.

The Air Jordan 15 goes full stealth mode with black woven upper materials throughout the entire shoe. Grey accents appear on the molded midsole sections breaking up the darkness slightly. The unique woven construction was revolutionary when this first dropped back in 2000. The tongue-less design and wraparound lacing system still look futuristic even today.

The Air Jordan 16 features a black patent leather and suede combination that creates nice texture variation. Grey mesh panels break things up on the side sections of the shoe. Those bold molded side panels made this such a divisive but interesting design originally. The shroud system that covers the laces is fully intact on this version.