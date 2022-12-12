During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.

Overall, the Air Jordan 14 Low is a versatile shoe that has a unique look about it. Over the past few years, this model has garnered a ton of new colorways. Many of these models have impressed sneakerheads. Consequently, Jumpman is coming around with more offerings.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver”

In the official images down below, one can find the Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver.” This is a model that is immediately going to come across as flashy. Of course, this isn’t exactly a bad thing, however, not everyone is going to appreciate the overall look of these.

As you can see, the upper is covered in a very mesmerizing shade of silver. This is exactly where the shoe gets its name from. Additionally, we have a nice black tongue that allows for some contrast. You can even see some black on the Jumpman logo which appears on the side near the back heel.

Once again, Jordan Brand has come through with something interesting. The Air Jordan 14 has always prided itself on its sports car aesthetic, and this colorway furthers that design philosophy.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 14 Low does not have a release date, however, you can expect it to drop soon for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

