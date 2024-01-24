Air Jordan 14 Low "Love Letter" Release Date Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 14 Low is one of those sneakers that can be described as pretty underrated. Of course, you have the original AJ14 which saw Michael Jordan's last shot with the Chicago Bulls. Furthermore, it is a shoe that has gotten a ton of great color schemes in recent years. However, the Jordan 14 Low has proven to be an awesome alternative, and fans are finally starting to come around. In fact, we continue to see new colorways manifest themselves onto the market.

Throughout 2024, the Air Jordan 14 Low will definitely be a shoe that we see a lot of. Whether or not you believe that to be a good thing, still remains to be seen. However, there is no doubt that Jordan Brand is feeling inspired as it pertains to their new fleet of shoes. A good example of this is the new "Love Letter" Air Jordan 14, which can be found down below. As you will see, this is a very unique offering that could create a lot of new fans of the silhouette. At least that is what the shoe deserves.

"Love Letter" Air Jordan 14 Low

Firstly, this shoe has a purple iridescent upper. This is found all throughout the base of the shoe and it works extremely well. Secondly, the tongue, laces, and midsole are all black. Lastly, there is a hint of white on the midsole that wraps into the outsole as well. When you put these elements together, you get a shoe that looks unique and fresh.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, this new sneaker dropped today over on SNKRS. Furthermore, it was released in a plethora of different sizes for a cost of $180 USD. Overall, this seems like a solid shoe that will definitely get some people excited. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always bring you the latest releases from all of the biggest brands.

