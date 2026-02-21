Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Set For Spring Release

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-40-metallic-copper-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
The Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" releases in spring 2026 featuring a shimmering metallic copper upper with black Zoom midsole.

Jordan Brand is preparing a striking Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" colorway for spring release. The futuristic silhouette gets covered in shimmering metallic copper tones throughout. This represents one of the boldest colorways shown on the Air Jordan 40 so far.

Metallic copper leather wraps the entire upper in eye-catching fashion. The shimmering finish creates dynamic light reflection from every angle. Black panels on the tongue provide breathable contrast against the copper base.

That distinctive Air Jordan 40 collar features quilted copper detailing maintaining the premium aesthetic. The laceless design uses a unique closure system instead of traditional lacing. Black accents hit the collar lining and various structural elements throughout.

A black Zoom X midsole sits beneath the copper upper providing modern cushioning. The chunky platform creates an imposing silhouette perfect for on-court performance. Dark grey rubber outsoles complete the colorway with durable traction patterns.

The Air Jordan 40 represents Jordan Brand's latest signature basketball silhouette innovation. Its futuristic design divides sneaker fans between those loving and hating the aesthetic. This metallic copper version leans fully into the shoe's bold design language.

Read More: Exclusive Air Jordan 1 "Cincoro Tequila" PE Surfaces For First Time

Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Images
air-jordan-40-metallic-copper-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

That metallic copper finish is absolutely stunning and way bolder than typical Jordan colorways. Also the shimmering leather catches light beautifully creating this almost liquid metal appearance. Black accents keep it from being too much while letting the copper shine.

The quilted collar detail adds texture that elevates the whole design beyond just flat metallic. Further the chunky black midsole grounds everything and keeps it wearable despite the flashy upper.

This colorway works because it commits fully to the concept instead of holding back. The shoe silhouette itself is polarizing but this execution feels confident.

It's the kind of shoe that demands attention whether you're on court or just walking around.

Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Retail Price

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 40 “Metallic Copper” will be $205 when it's released.

air-jordan-40-metallic-copper-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-40-metallic-copper-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Why The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "Raw Indigo Denim" Will Be Delayed

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Copper” Gets Official Images
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing Sneakers Air Jordan 17 Low To Collaborate With INFINITE ARCHIVES
air-jordan-14-golf-us-open-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 14 Golf "US Open" Delivers A Premium Touch
USA V South Sudan USA basketball showcase. Sneakers Devin Booker Unveils Exclusive Nike Book 1 “Copper” Player's Edition
Comments 0