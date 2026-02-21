Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Set For Spring Release

Jordan Brand is preparing a striking Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" colorway for spring release. The futuristic silhouette gets covered in shimmering metallic copper tones throughout. This represents one of the boldest colorways shown on the Air Jordan 40 so far.

Metallic copper leather wraps the entire upper in eye-catching fashion. The shimmering finish creates dynamic light reflection from every angle. Black panels on the tongue provide breathable contrast against the copper base.

That distinctive Air Jordan 40 collar features quilted copper detailing maintaining the premium aesthetic. The laceless design uses a unique closure system instead of traditional lacing. Black accents hit the collar lining and various structural elements throughout.

A black Zoom X midsole sits beneath the copper upper providing modern cushioning. The chunky platform creates an imposing silhouette perfect for on-court performance. Dark grey rubber outsoles complete the colorway with durable traction patterns.

The Air Jordan 40 represents Jordan Brand's latest signature basketball silhouette innovation. Its futuristic design divides sneaker fans between those loving and hating the aesthetic. This metallic copper version leans fully into the shoe's bold design language.

Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Images

Image via Nike

That metallic copper finish is absolutely stunning and way bolder than typical Jordan colorways. Also the shimmering leather catches light beautifully creating this almost liquid metal appearance. Black accents keep it from being too much while letting the copper shine.

The quilted collar detail adds texture that elevates the whole design beyond just flat metallic. Further the chunky black midsole grounds everything and keeps it wearable despite the flashy upper.

This colorway works because it commits fully to the concept instead of holding back. The shoe silhouette itself is polarizing but this execution feels confident.

It's the kind of shoe that demands attention whether you're on court or just walking around.

Air Jordan 40 "Metallic Copper" Retail Price

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 40 “Metallic Copper” will be $205 when it's released.

Image via Nike