Jordan Brand Goes Earthy With Air Jordan 40 “Medium Olive”

The Air Jordan 40 “Medium Olive” continues Jordan Brand’s legacy of performance innovation and aesthetic evolution. As the newest model in the Jordan lineage, it captures the forward-thinking design language that’s defined the series since 1985.

Each generation of Air Jordan has pushed boundaries, and this one’s no different: balancing sleek minimalism with technical precision. While past models leaned on nostalgia, the Air Jordan 40 feels built for the next decade.

The silhouette draws inspiration from modern athletic footwear while maintaining subtle ties to Jordan DNA. It’s light, low-profile, and versatile, designed for both movement and everyday wear. This balance reflects Jordan Brand’s ongoing shift toward lifestyle performance, where form and function carry equal weight.

The “Medium Olive” colorway leans into an earthy, understated tone. It’s practical yet refined, perfectly matching the futuristic geometry of the shoe’s build. Olive hues pair with cream midsoles and muted accents, creating something both rugged and clean.

It’s a look that works just as well off the court as it does in motion. The photos show how the textures and structure come together in seamless detail. From the angled heel to the ZoomX cushioning underfoot, every element feels intentional: a design that quietly commands attention.

Air Jordan 40 “Medium Olive”

Image via NIke

The Air Jordan 40 “Medium Olive” features a low-cut build wrapped in canvas and suede overlays. Also the olive upper sits atop a cream midsole, paired with translucent outsoles.

A sculpted heel counter adds structure, while black padded collars enhance comfort. Further the shoe’s ZoomX cushioning ensures a lightweight and responsive feel underfoot.

Minimal branding keeps the focus on its modern shape, highlighted by embossed Jordan insignia along the heel. This colorway embodies functional luxury: tough, versatile, and subtly refined.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 40 “Medium Olive” is going to drop in October 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via NIke

Image via NIke