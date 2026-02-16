Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky At AWGE New York Fashion Week Show

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rihanna A$AP Rocky AWGE Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live on January 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rihanna continues to support the father of her three children, A$AP Rocky, in all of his creative endeavors.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to be one of the internet's favorite power couples, supporting each other wholeheartedly in all of their creative endeavors. Recently, for example, the songstress sat front row at the AWGE New York Fashion Week show. She stunned in a black leather jacket complete with fur trim, which she paired with a black lace bra and a pair of stilettos.

“I’m always proud of my man,” she told the New York Post's Alexa after the show. “My guy’s creative and a genius.” A clip from the event shared by @obreezy__ on Instagram shows the pair cozying up to one another as they pose for photos.

This isn't the first time RiRi has shown love to her man and his art in recent weeks, either. Following the release of Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, she took to Twitter/X to celebrate it going No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!" she wrote.

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky

Before that, she was spotted supporting Rocky at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City. She rocked a $3,200 Saint Laurent jacket, which she wore underneath an $18,000 Prada fur overcoat.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have three children together, with the youngest arriving in September of last year. According to the rapper, however, having another one may not be entirely off the table. During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast a few weeks ago, he was asked whether or not he and his boo would consider trying for a fourth.

"Listen, man, whatever God give me, you know what I'm saying?" he responded. "Like, it's a blessing [but] I ain't gon' hold you though, we got our hands full right now. We got a whole football team. We about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you sh*ttin' me?"

Read More: Rihanna’s ANTI Is Still Her Most Honest Work, 10 Years Later

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City Streetwear Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky In Extravagant Prada And Saint Laurent Outfit
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0