Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to be one of the internet's favorite power couples, supporting each other wholeheartedly in all of their creative endeavors. Recently, for example, the songstress sat front row at the AWGE New York Fashion Week show. She stunned in a black leather jacket complete with fur trim, which she paired with a black lace bra and a pair of stilettos.

“I’m always proud of my man,” she told the New York Post's Alexa after the show. “My guy’s creative and a genius.” A clip from the event shared by @obreezy__ on Instagram shows the pair cozying up to one another as they pose for photos.

This isn't the first time RiRi has shown love to her man and his art in recent weeks, either. Following the release of Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, she took to Twitter/X to celebrate it going No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. "Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!" she wrote.

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky

Before that, she was spotted supporting Rocky at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City. She rocked a $3,200 Saint Laurent jacket, which she wore underneath an $18,000 Prada fur overcoat.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have three children together, with the youngest arriving in September of last year. According to the rapper, however, having another one may not be entirely off the table. During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast a few weeks ago, he was asked whether or not he and his boo would consider trying for a fourth.