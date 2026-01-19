Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky In Extravagant Prada And Saint Laurent Outfit

Rihanna turned New York City streets into her personal runway Saturday night. She stepped out to support A$AP Rocky at the SNL afterparty where Rocky had just performed on the show that evening.

Rihanna didn't let freezing winter temperatures stop her fashion moment. Instead she layered a $3,200 Saint Laurent jacket underneath an $18,000 Prada fur overcoat. The combination created a luxurious look that immediately grabbed attention.

The outing was all about celebrating Rocky's comeback as his highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb dropped just a few days ago. The timing made the night even more special for the couple.

They looked every bit the power duo arriving at the venue. Further, Rocky is riding the momentum of his musical return. Also Rihanna proved once again she's mastered street style with an edge.

This is classic Rihanna doing what she does best. She turns sidewalk appearances into cultural moments without even trying. Supporting her partner while looking this good is what Rihanna excels at.

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky's Album Drop

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The Saint Laurent jacket Rihanna wore features a cream and black color-blocked design with a stand collar and front zip closure. The cream makes up most of the body while black hits the shoulders and creates a horizontal stripe across the chest.

It's got that sporty track jacket vibe but elevated with Saint Laurent's premium construction and tailoring. The fit looks relaxed but structured enough to layer under that massive Prada fur without losing its shape.

You can see the contrast stitching details throughout, and the overall aesthetic leans more athletic-inspired luxury than formal outerwear, which is probably why it works so well in Rihanna's street style rotation.

HotNewHipHop is not authorized to share these images, but you can find them here, courtesy of Page Six.