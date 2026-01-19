Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky In Extravagant Prada And Saint Laurent Outfit

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film &amp; Media Institute )
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Rihanna wore a Prada fur coat over a Saint Laurent jacket while supporting A$AP Rocky at the SNL afterparty following his album release.

Rihanna turned New York City streets into her personal runway Saturday night. She stepped out to support A$AP Rocky at the SNL afterparty where Rocky had just performed on the show that evening.

Rihanna didn't let freezing winter temperatures stop her fashion moment. Instead she layered a $3,200 Saint Laurent jacket underneath an $18,000 Prada fur overcoat. The combination created a luxurious look that immediately grabbed attention.

The outing was all about celebrating Rocky's comeback as his highly anticipated album Don't Be Dumb dropped just a few days ago. The timing made the night even more special for the couple.

They looked every bit the power duo arriving at the venue. Further, Rocky is riding the momentum of his musical return. Also Rihanna proved once again she's mastered street style with an edge.

This is classic Rihanna doing what she does best. She turns sidewalk appearances into cultural moments without even trying. Supporting her partner while looking this good is what Rihanna excels at.

Read More: Nike Air Max 95 "Big Bubble" Gets Realtree Camo Treatment

Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky's Album Drop
AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna, Riot and ASAP Rocky attend the AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The Saint Laurent jacket Rihanna wore features a cream and black color-blocked design with a stand collar and front zip closure. The cream makes up most of the body while black hits the shoulders and creates a horizontal stripe across the chest.

It's got that sporty track jacket vibe but elevated with Saint Laurent's premium construction and tailoring. The fit looks relaxed but structured enough to layer under that massive Prada fur without losing its shape.

You can see the contrast stitching details throughout, and the overall aesthetic leans more athletic-inspired luxury than formal outerwear, which is probably why it works so well in Rihanna's street style rotation.

HotNewHipHop is not authorized to share these images, but you can find them here, courtesy of Page Six.

Read More: Ranking The Best Mars Blackmon Air Jordan Commercials

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 05, 2023 Streetwear Rihanna Looks Oh-So-New York In A Mesh Bra Top, Baggy Jeans, And Timbs During Late Night Date With A$AP Rocky
GettyImages-980597212 Streetwear All The Times A$AP Rocky Showed Up To Fashion Weeks Looking Like A Million Bucks
Rihanna Celebrates Fenty Hair Brand Launch in LA Streetwear Rihanna’s Outfit Sparks Debate After ASAP Rocky’s Paris Fashion Show
Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci Streetwear Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn Heads During Milan Date Night, PETA Gifts Singer Faux Fur Coat
Comments 0