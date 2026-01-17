Rihanna Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s Drake Disses

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky takes several shots at Drake on "Don't Be Dumb" with perhaps the most obvious ones landing on "Stole Ya Flow."

It's no secret that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are madly in love and extremely supportive of each other. They always speak so glowingly about one another, with the rapper doing so in his recent interview with the New York Times' Popcast. He spoke on how perfect of a pairing they are and how much she's impacted his life so positively.

"A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion. Being with my girl took a blindfold off. As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you, like, 'that’s not your friend. That's your friend, but that one? Nah.'"

As for RiRi she was there at Rocky's Don't Be Dumb listening party and even more recently, praising the music on the project. Interestingly, she's taking a liking to "Stole Ya Flow," a track riddled with pretty direct shots at Drake.

Caught by Kurrco, she reacted excitedly to the visualizer that dropped yesterday, commenting underneath it "I meaaaannnn....!!!!" Now this could just be her praising the accompanying visual art. But given that Rihanna told Vogue in 2018 that she and Drake didn't "have a friendship" anymore, there's a chance that she's co-signing her boo's shots.

After all, Drizzy is widely known to have gotten his fair share of licks in about Rocky and RiRi's relationship on For All The Dogs. Of course, there's also the fact that the "Take Care" collaborators had an interesting romantic connection. He had stated previously that he had more serious feelings compared to the Anti superstar.

Why Is A$AP Rocky Beefing With Drake?

At the end of the day, this just draws more eyes and ears to A$AP Rocky's new album. It's one that's already been controversial, especially because of the Drake disses sprinkled throughout the LP.

As we mentioned, "Stole Ya Flow" has the clearest pointed bars. On the track, he raps, "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n**** switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch."

Rocky explained that the fans, or those who have issues with him, can interpret who these bars are for. However, in that same Popcast interview, he didn't necessarily deny they weren't for his former collaborator.

He suggested that Drake is in fact salty about his success and his deep relationship with RiRi. "I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes. Seemed like they was unhappy for me… started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings."

