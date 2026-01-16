A$AP Rocky Speaks On Deterioration Of His Relationship With Drake

BY Tallie Spencer
Fans will get to decide who the "diss track" is really aimed at.

A$AP Rocky is finally opening up about the tension between himself and Drake. In his recent interview with NYT Popcast, Rocky addressed speculation surrounding “STOLE YA FLOW,” a track from his new upcoming album that fans quickly labeled as a Drake diss. According to Rocky, the internet is free to draw its own conclusions, but the song wasn’t written with one specific person in mind.

“The internet is gonna decide who this song is about,” NYT's Jon Caramanica said. When asked directly if the record was aimed at Drake, Rocky shut it down. “Nah, it’s just for whoever feel like it’s about them.”

Still, Rocky didn’t dodge questions about how his relationship with Drake slowly unraveled over time. When pressed about where things went wrong, the Harlem rapper explained that friendships started shifting once success and ego entered the picture. He described noticing people who once supported him begin to move differently, sending subtle shots and carrying energy that didn’t feel genuine anymore.

It's possible that A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef might trace back to when the former first started dating Rihanna. However, listeners will have to wait until Don't Be Dumb drops to hopefully get a better idea of the context.

A$AP Rocky Says Where Things Went Wrong With Drake

“I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes,” Rocky said. “Seemed like they was unhappy for me… started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings.”

When the interviewer asked whether the situation feels fixable, Rocky didn’t hesitate. “Nah, it doesn’t need to be, for what?” he replied, signaling that he’s not interested in reopening old doors or forcing closure.

While fans eagerly anticipate Rocky's new album, it's clear there will be plenty of content and lyrics to dissect. Meanwhile, Rocky seems comfortable letting the music speak for itself. Instead of feeding into online debates, he’s keeping his focus on the art and moving forward on his own terms.

Whether listeners hear Drake in the bars or not, “STOLE YA FLOW” has clearly struck a nerve. And in true rap fashion, the audience gets to decide what it really means.

