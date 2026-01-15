A$AP Rocky Unveils Stacked Feature List For "Don't Be Dumb"

A$AP Rocky is one of the top-tier curators in modern hip-hop, so it's no surprise that the features are intriguing and loaded.

Throughout A$AP Rocky's discography, his projects never shy away from daring experimentation. That includes the sonic palettes and the features he selects to bring his visions to life. 2018's TESTING is an example of his boundary pushing in terms of the former, whereas AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP grabbed artists from all sorts of genres and subsets.

We are to expect another wild ride with DON'T BE DUMB thanks to an album description that surfaced not all that long ago. It "moves through genres the way you'd move through a cityJazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&Beach track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range."

That promise is coupled with the feature list, which surfaced via a Don't Be Dumb Spotify billboard this week. The official roster in alphabetical order is BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Oingo Boingo alum Danny Elfman, and Doechii.

Rounding things out are, Gorillaz, Jessica Pratt, Jon Baptiste, California metal group Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am.

It's certainly a unique cast overall and one that looks to encapsulate the project's sonic description. Now that we have these names, we do have some predictions. The Gorillaz feature is actually going to be Damon Albarn, the lead man for the group.

A$AP Rocky Drops Don't Be Dumb Tracklist

That's because we believe that he will be featured on the popular snippet "Whiskey." Excitingly it's also supposed to house Westside Gunn. Also, given that Jessica Pratt is here, we expect "HIGHJACK" to make the cut as one of the two bonus tracks.

It's worth noting that songs 16 and 17 have yet to be announced, though. However, we do know the core 15 thanks to Rocky's post on Instagram yesterday. If you want it laid out easier, check it out below.

Don't Be Dumb Tracklist:

  1. Order Of Protection
  2. Helicopter
  3. Interrogation (Skit)
  4. Stole Ya Flow
  5. Stay Here
  6. Playa
  7. Trespass
  8. Stop Snitching
  9. STFU
  10. Punk Rocky
  11. Air Force (Black Demarco)
  12. Whiskey (Release Me)
  13. Robbery
  14. Don't Be Dumb / Trip Baby
  15. The End
  16. Track 16
  17. Track 17

