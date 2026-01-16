Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out A$AP Rocky For Dissing Drake On "Don't Be Dumb"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out ASAP Rocky Dissing Drake Dont Be Dumb
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God is by no means a big Drake fan, but even he has gotten a little bored of A$AP Rocky's supposed shots at him.

A$AP Rocky and Drake have been at odds for a few years now, and folks like Charlamagne Tha God are kind of tired of hearing about it. Upon the release of Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb, he and the rest of The Breakfast Club reacted to the project, specifically A$AP Rocky's purported Drake disses on tracks like "STOLE YA FLOW."

"How y'all know that was about Drake? I'm just asking, I don't know, I didn't hear what was [said]," Charlamagne remarked, as HNHH caught on Twitter. Loren LoRosa brought up some of the signs in the bars, including a BBL reference, biting allegations, and their romantic histories with Rihanna. But then, Tha God brought forth a critique that either dismisses the Harlem creative or the interpretations of his music.

"Every time I hear something about A$AP Rocky's music, it's him dissing Drake," he expressed. "Does anybody ever be like, 'Yo, A$AP's music is just good'? I don't never hear that anymore. I don't ever hear them be like, 'Yo, Rocky just put out a hot record.' All I hear is, 'Yo, Rocky dissed Drake.' And then somebody will play it, and then you'll listen, and be like, 'Okay.'"

LoRosa pointed out that there's more to Don't Be Dumb than just that. Still, it's not hard nor surprising to see this 6ix God discussion emerge as one of the big narratives upon the album's release.

Why Is A$AP Rocky Beefing With Drake?

Given A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef, this was pretty much a pre-packaged narrative no matter what the former ended up rapping about on Don't Be Dumb. For those unaware, they used to be quite close and gave us collabs like "F**kin' Problems" with 2 Chainz and another Drizzy enemy, Kendrick Lamar.

But many fans speculated that sometime around the turn of the decade, Rocky's relationship with Rihanna drew them apart. But that's mostly speculative, as neither MC has really given a detailed breakdown of how they perceive their fallout.

Nevertheless, it seems like not even Charlamagne Tha God's persistent Drake criticisms got him on board. Like many fans, he seems quite tired of the subliminals.

