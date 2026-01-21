A$AP Rocky Reveals Why He Dissed Drake On “Don’t Be Dumb”

BY Caroline Fisher
A$AP Rocky Dissed Drake
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: A$AP Rocky seen at Apple Original Films and A24's HIGHEST 2 LOWEST - Los Angeles Special Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
During a recent interview with Ebro for Apple Music, A$AP Rocky set the record straight about his beef with Drake.

There's been a lot of talk about A$AP Rocky's rumored feud with Drake in recent months, and the release of his new album Don't Be Dumb has only added fuel to the fire. Shortly after the project dropped, listeners began to theorize that he took shots at the Toronto MC on multiple songs. On "Stole Ya Flow," for example, he appears to accuse Drake of stealing his flow, getting a BBL, and more.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N***as getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch," he raps.

There are a few more shady lines where that came from, but now, it looks like there's little need for speculation. During a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, the hitmaker cleared the air, confirming that there's tension there once and for all.

Why Does A$AP Rocky Have Beef With Drake?

According to him, their beef really isn't all that serious. At the end of the day, however, Drizzy isn't someone he wants in his circle.

"I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is like WWF. It's like wrestling all the way," he began. "This thing between us, it's not real smoke, but I just don't f*ck with him. We was once friends, I feel like it's over females. I feel like he wasn't happy, and he expressed that. I think at some certain point when everybody getting older, it's just like you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that's soft to me."

"I ain't really put out music for me to really say something back," Rocky continued. "I finally did say something back to a few people. It ain't just about one person, I'm talking to whoever. Whoever feel like I'm talking to them."

