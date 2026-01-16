North West Shares New Song Snippet Produced By Kanye West

North West has already released a couple of collaborations with her father Kanye West, including some VULTURES cuts. But it seems like their collaborative history will continue, as she recently shared a new song snippet produced by Ye.

As caught by Our Generation Music on Instagram, North shared her dad's version of a track called "Piercing On My Hand" via her Instagram Story. Whereas her original version is much more multi-faceted, aggressive, and rage-adjacent, the Chicago artist's version is a percussion-less take with string arrangements, the same vocal sample, and a few more melodic elements.

This joins other North West song snippets and releases as of late, including a collaboration with another example of hip-hop's family legacy. She produced a track for Lil Novi, who is the son of Lil Wayne. He and Ye have a few collaborations of their own, so this was a very cool crossover to see. Also, it's clear that the kids are really into the rage sound in particular, something that doesn't fully apply to their parents' current musical output. Still, they could change that very soon.

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

After all, Kanye West is dropping his new album BULLY very shortly, specifically in just two weeks on January 30. While it already faced various delays and controversies regarding A.I. music and more, it seems like we're finally getting it this time. Or this is just another part of that long and infamous history.

Fortunately for Yeezy fans, we already have a tracklist, physical pre-orders, and more signs that point to this release. Maybe North West's recent production will show up on it, which would be another heartening moment for fans to witness. Even if their previous collabs aren't perfect, it's always nice to see talented families share in their skills.