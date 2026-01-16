North West Shares New Song Snippet Produced By Kanye West

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
North West New Song Produced By Kanye West Hip Hop News
Kanye West performs with the Sunday Service Choir at the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. West and his 100-member choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Kns Kanye 0120. © Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Amid North West's various new songs and snippets, plus her dad Kanye West's upcoming album "BULLY," the West family's very artistically busy.

North West has already released a couple of collaborations with her father Kanye West, including some VULTURES cuts. But it seems like their collaborative history will continue, as she recently shared a new song snippet produced by Ye.

As caught by Our Generation Music on Instagram, North shared her dad's version of a track called "Piercing On My Hand" via her Instagram Story. Whereas her original version is much more multi-faceted, aggressive, and rage-adjacent, the Chicago artist's version is a percussion-less take with string arrangements, the same vocal sample, and a few more melodic elements.

This joins other North West song snippets and releases as of late, including a collaboration with another example of hip-hop's family legacy. She produced a track for Lil Novi, who is the son of Lil Wayne. He and Ye have a few collaborations of their own, so this was a very cool crossover to see. Also, it's clear that the kids are really into the rage sound in particular, something that doesn't fully apply to their parents' current musical output. Still, they could change that very soon.

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

After all, Kanye West is dropping his new album BULLY very shortly, specifically in just two weeks on January 30. While it already faced various delays and controversies regarding A.I. music and more, it seems like we're finally getting it this time. Or this is just another part of that long and infamous history.

Fortunately for Yeezy fans, we already have a tracklist, physical pre-orders, and more signs that point to this release. Maybe North West's recent production will show up on it, which would be another heartening moment for fans to witness. Even if their previous collabs aren't perfect, it's always nice to see talented families share in their skills.

We will see if these recent teases lead to official releases or if they are just a part of North sharing her creative process on social media. She's only 12 years old, so the sky is the limit for where her skills and talents could take her. As for Ye, he's about to share a lot more music soon.

