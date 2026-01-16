DJ Akademiks Obliterates J. Cole's New Song "Disc 2 Track 2" And His Artistry

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DJ Akademiks Reacts J Cole New Song Disc 2 Track 2 Hip Hop News
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks doesn't seem excited for J. Cole's upcoming album "The Fall-Off" based on his harsh reaction to its new single "Disc 2 Track 2."

DJ Akademiks previously warned J. Cole that he doesn't want to hear any disses or flexes on his upcoming album The Fall-Off. But even without dissing anyone on the new single "Disc 2 Track 2," it seems like the streamer and commentator has a whole slew of other criticisms to make about it, along with his original points.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Akademiks reacted to the track on his livestream. It was a pretty harsh and scathing critique, following previous criticisms of Cole's music and his unforgiving perspective on the Dreamville boss' role in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle.

"This s**t is jokes, man, I'm not listening to this bulls**t," Ak remarked. "Cole got to cut it out... It's still not too late to delete this s**t, too. You got to change a couple of lines, talking about 'the best alive and what you hear now is work.' What the f**k are you talking about? Yo, Cole, we f**k with you and everything. But you a vegan rapper, bro. [...] Best alive at what? Riding a bicycle? This is a contact sport, this is hip-hop...

"Cole, maybe your daddy a killer, but you just like Bronny James, man," he continued. "That's how we're looking at you. It's over. We don't want to hear none of that. We just want to hear you rap about a boring-a** day. [...] You just can't respect a n***a who popped his s**t, and then he ran. [...] You're not involved in these conversations no more, man, you're Lil Tecca, bruh. No diss to Tecca..."

When Is J. Cole's The Fall-Off Coming Out?

From there, DJ Akademiks said that anyone who raps with J. Cole these days would be a "goofy" and compared his competitiveness to a youth basketball league. Overall, he's not impressed with Cole's artistic approach, saying he should've went hard at both Kendrick and Drizzy back when he had the chance.

Ak also called the North Carolina MC "the rap [Joe] Biden" and "an impossible burger." He would rather see Cole write for someone with more conviction, acknowledging how he thought Cole was rapping better than the rap game two years ago.

Hopefully J. Cole proves DJ Akademiks and his other haters wrong on The Fall-Off on February 6. Or, in this case, disprove the negative connotations of being a "vegan rapper."

