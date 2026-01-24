Lil Pump Blasts J. Cole For Dissing Him Yet Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

The saga of Lil Pump and J. Cole is a surprisingly long one, with disses back-and-forth back around 2018 resulting in a sit-down interview. But especially in the aftermath of the Kendrick Lamar battle, the Florida rapper looks back even more critically on the Dreamville boss and the way he handles beef.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, DJ Akademiks recently hosted Pump on a livestream and asked him about Cole, the Kendrick apology, and Cole's disses towards Pump. Ak had a very critical stance on J. Cole, blasting his apology to Lamar while dragging his previous disrespect towards the "Gucci Gang" MC. It turns out that he agrees.

"I'ma keep it real, that's some soft-a** s**t," Pump expressed. "Man threw a rock over the bush and then hid." Then, he seemed to switch gears to his own experience with Cole, not just the K.Dot apology. "And he kept going after that. I'm like, 'Bro, I'm 17 years old and you 40-something, and then you letting a 17-year-old get under your skin? That means that I'm doing something right. He's a f***ing p***y, bro. Dork. The first thing I did when I walked in his f***ing house was go to his refrigerator and start eating hella snacks... Ready for the interview. Got no type of respect for that man's house."

Why Do J. Cole & Lil Pump Have Beef?

For those unaware, Lil Pump and J. Cole's beef stems to the SoundCloud era, in which Pump and other artists claimed they were much better than artists like Cole. Pump even teased a track called "F**k J. Cole" at one point.

Later, in 2018, the North Carolina lyricist dropped the track "1985," which was ironically labeled as the intro to The Fall-Off all the way back then. On it, he dissed artists like Pump for being short-sighted and immature, but this was more of a cautionary and advice-centered tale rather than a straight up diss. Considering what happened between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, this middle-road approach is ironic.