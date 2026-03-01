Lil Pump Mocks J. Cole's Wife, Claims Cole Left Club For Playing Pump's Music

Lil Pump is still basking in the glory of his SoundCloud days, and apparently, his old hits are still getting play in Miami nightclubs. But he allegedly took to Instagram this weekend to call out J. Cole, whom he claims walked out of a club in the city after they played Pump's music.

"J Cole miami know what time it is," Pump allegedly captioned his alleged post. "I ain't even there and he cleared the room. They played 4 of my songs and he left, rent free. Imagine beefing with the aux. J COLE walked out of a club bc he heard Gucci gang being said 54 times in a row. Check in b***h & learn how to dress @realcoleworld."

"J. Cole, I heard you walked out the club when they started playing my songs," he alleged in the video, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram. The Florida MC seems to have deleted this alleged post at press time.

"You're a f***ing b***h-a** n***a," Lil Pump expressed regarding J. Cole. "How do you walk out of a club just 'cause they started playing Lil Pump songs? Did you forget that you in Miami? You in my f***ing city, boy. You's a h*e. I'll spit in your face. Now I know you in Miami, if I catch you, it's on sight. How do I make J. Cole walk out a club without me even being there? You are an embarrassment to rap music, bro. You are a f***ing clown. They played 'Gucci Gang,' 'I Love It,' and all that s**t, and you got mad? It's my city, boy. Now get your a** home."

Why Is Lil Pump Beefing With J. Cole?

Lil Pump also dissed J. Cole in various Instagram Stories and other posts still visible at press time. In them, he dissed the Dreamville rapper for being 40 with kids, and Pump threatened to ruin Cole's marriage to Melissa Heholt. The SoundCloud MC also mocked Cole's car choices, claimed he's got Cole's "drop," and threatened to assault Cole's friends if they get involved.

Not only that, but Pump also posted a picture of Heholt with the caption, "Why does ur wife look like a burnt Mrs Potato, that’s what u nut in ur dad should’ve swallowed u. Ur 40 Unc get a new Toyota & a new b***h."