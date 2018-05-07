1985
- MusicLil Pump Doesn't Think J. Cole Was Right About His CareerLil Pump looks back at J. Cole's "1985."By Aron A.
- PoliticsEveryone Wants J. Cole's Take On Lil Pump Endorsing TrumpJ. Cole famously predicted Lil Pump's fall-off in "1985" so everybody wants his take on Lil Pump's Trump endorsement.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentYBN Cordae Is Bridging The Generational Rap GapYBN Cordae will be the force to bridge a generational gap in hip-hop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIDK Says There's A Diss Track Ready For YBN Cordae In Cryptic Instagram CommentJay IDK files a cryptic threat on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- NewsDJ Premier Flips J. Cole's "1985" For A New RemixDJ Premier drops off a new remix of J. Cole's "K.O.D." cut.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJ. Cole & Lil Pump Interview: Key TakeawaysA breakdown of the most unexpected interview of the year. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJ. Cole & Lil Pump Full Interview With Each Other Has ArrivedJ. Cole and Lil Pump's full interview with each other is here.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Says He & J. Cole Are "On Good Terms"Has Lil Pump retired the "f*ck J. Cole" campaign?By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole Says He Respects 6ix9ine's Willingness To "Do Whatever, Say Whatever"J. Cole on Tekashi 6ix9ine: "He knows what he's doing."By Milca P.
- NewsYBN Cordae Responds To J. Cole's "1985" With "Old N****s"YBN Cordae has a message for hip-hop's older generation. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Gives J. Cole A Shout Out Following Rolling Loud SetIt seems as if Lil Pump has no more issues with J. Cole.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Dances To J. Cole's "1985" During Rolling Loud PerformanceWatch Lil Pump vibe out to the song that supposedly dissed him.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJ. Cole Shuts Down "F*ck Lil Pump" Chant During Live PerformanceJ. Cole keeps it classy at his live shows. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJ. Cole Performs An Acapella Version Of "1985" During Dallas ConcertJ. Cole strips down the "K.O.D" outro for a special performance for his fans. By Aron A.