J. Cole Tells His Life Story Backwards On "Disc 2 Track 2"

BY Zachary Horvath
Jan 6, 2020; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Recording artist J. Cole attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center.
J. Cole has been promising the very best for "The Fall-Off" and the lead single, "Disc 2 Track 2," is just that and then some.

Almost every rap fan in the world knows how great of a writer J. Cole is. But in case there are still doubters out there for some reason, he's showing them just how special he is. If you didn't hear, the North Carolina artist put out the lead single for the highly awaited The Fall-Off titled "Disc 2 Track 2."

It's not available on DSPs yet, but it is on YouTube as well as his socials like his X account. The nearly four-minute song consists of one verse and tells his life story in reverse in fine detail. Perhaps paying homage to one of his inspirations in Nas, who has a song of similar structure in "Rewind," he starts the song by rapping from his casket.

"My life, I see it in reverse, I first appeared in a hearse, the driver steered to the church / My grandkids carried the coffin to the altar as they burst into tears from their shirts / The tears rise to the sides of they face and into their eyes, it's piercin' with hurt."

As the song continues, Cole touches on the various highlights and lowlights he experienced. From the struggles to make it in music to his wedding, it's all told in powerful and passionate fashion.

When Is J. Cole's The Fall-Off Dropping?

The accompanying video is just as jaw-dropping, though. Directed by Ryan Doubiago, it mirrors Cole's narration to a tee as it plays out the different stages of his life with striking visuals.

All in all, The Fall-Off is living up to the several years' worth hype already and we cannot wait to hear it in full on February 6. It's shaping up to be a dense but rewarding listening experience as the title of the lead single suggests it's a double album.

However, we won't be able to confirm that until we hopefully get the tracklist. If not, we will just have to wait impatiently for the album's arrival.

