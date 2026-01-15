J. Cole Tells His Life Story Backwards On "Disc 2 Track 2"

J. Cole has been promising the very best for "The Fall-Off" and the lead single, "Disc 2 Track 2," is just that and then some.

It's not available on DSPs yet, but it is on YouTube as well as his socials like his X account. The nearly four-minute song consists of one verse and tells his life story in reverse in fine detail. Perhaps paying homage to one of his inspirations in Nas , who has a song of similar structure in "Rewind," he starts the song by rapping from his casket.

Almost every rap fan in the world knows how great of a writer J. Cole is. But in case there are still doubters out there for some reason, he's showing them just how special he is. If you didn't hear, the North Carolina artist put out the lead single for the highly awaited The Fall-Off titled "Disc 2 Track 2."

