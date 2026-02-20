Air Jordan 8 "Knicks" Gets A 2026 Release Date

Jordan Brand is preparing a New York Knicks-inspired Air Jordan 8 for an upcoming release. The "Knicks" colorway pays tribute to one of the NBA's most storied franchises. Black nubuck dominates the entire upper creating a sleek and sophisticated foundation.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Air Jordan 8 "Knicks" is going to be released on Decemer 24th. Also, this pair will be replacing the AJ8 "Cavs," which was reported to release September.

That signature Air Jordan 8 cross-strap system appears in matching black across the midfoot. The chenille Jumpman logo sits proudly on the tongue as expected. Multiple overlays and panels maintain the model's distinctive 1993 construction and design language.

Royal blue and orange flames erupt across the midsole creating the Knicks connection. The bold two-tone pattern brings serious energy to the lower portion. This fire graphic has become synonymous with the Air Jordan 8 aesthetic.

Royal blue hits the pull tab on the heel for additional team color representation. Orange accents complement the blue throughout those vibrant midsole flames. The black upper allows those Knicks colors to absolutely pop on feet.

Jordan Brand hasn't announced an official release date for the "Knicks" colorway yet. Mockup images suggest this could drop sometime in 2026 based on recent leaks. Knicks fans and Air Jordan 8 collectors are already anticipating this release.

Air Jordan 8 "Knicks" Retail Price

Those royal blue and orange flames across the midsole are absolutely fire, no pun intended. The contrast against that all-black nubuck upper creates such a dramatic look.

The Knicks colors just work perfectly with the Air Jordan 8's bold aesthetic. Black, blue, and orange is already a winning combination, but the flame pattern takes it next level. The nubuck material gives the upper a premium feel that elevates the whole shoe.

You can tell these are going to look incredible on court or just casually. The Knicks haven't been great lately, but at least their color scheme always produces heat.