Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" 2026 Retro First Look

The new official images of the 2026 Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" have finally dropped online. Jordan Brand has confirmed a release date is set for this highly anticipated retro colorway.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" will be released on May 2nd, 2026.

The bold red and black combination returns after years of fan requests and anticipation. The "Toro Bravo" colorway originally released in 2013 becoming an instant classic among collectors. Its vibrant fire engine red nubuck upper makes an immediate statement from every angle.

Black accents on the wings, midsole, and mesh panels provide perfect contrast throughout. This 2026 retro appears faithful to the original release maintaining the iconic color blocking. Grey cement hits the collar, eyelets, and outsole staying true to the heritage design.

The red nubuck looks premium with rich texture across the entire upper construction. White Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel pop against the red background nicely.

The visible Air unit in the heel maintains that classic Jordan 4 performance aesthetic. Red and black Jordan 4s have always been popular among sneakerheads and casual fans too.

This colorway works perfectly for making bold fashion statements or supporting sports teams easily. The "Toro Bravo" name references bullfighting adding cultural depth beyond just colors chosen.

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

The Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" looks absolutely fire in these official images with that bold red nubuck covering the entire upper in vibrant color. Black mesh panels hit the side quarters and tongue while black plastic wings provide contrast against all that red.

Grey cement detailing appears on the collar and eyelets giving it that classic Jordan 4 aesthetic we all love. You can see the design with white Jumpman logos popping on the tongue and heel.

The white midsole separates the red upper from the grey and red outsole perfectly keeping that traditional Jordan 4 look intact throughout the whole shoe.