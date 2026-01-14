Air Jordan 4 "London" Mockup Images Surface

Mockup images of the Air Jordan 4 "London" have surfaced online generating buzz already. These digital renders show what the fall 2026 release could potentially look like. It's important to note the actual release may differ from these early images.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 "London" will be released in the Fall of 2026.

The "London" colorway features a sophisticated black and burgundy color scheme throughout the design. Dark grey nubuck covers most of the upper creating a premium subdued aesthetic overall. Burgundy accents hit the midsole, outsole, and branding adding depth and contrast nicely.

The heel shows "LDN" text alongside a burgundy Nike logo referencing London's airport code. This subtle location branding connects the shoe to the city it's named after. The burgundy and tan gradient outsole creates visual interest at the bottom of the shoe.

These mockups suggest a refined take on the Air Jordan 4 silhouette entirely. The darker palette makes this perfect for fall and winter styling situations effortlessly. Grey and burgundy work together creating a mature colorway that stands out from typical releases.

Fall 2026 timing positions this perfectly for cooler weather months and seasonal rotations. Jordan Brand often releases city-specific colorways celebrating different locations globally and their unique cultures. London joins other major cities that have received special Air Jordan 4 tributes.

Air Jordan 4 "London" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "London" mockups show this really clean black and burgundy colorway with dark grey nubuck covering most of the upper. Black mesh panels hit the side quarters and tongue keeping that classic Jordan 4 look we all know.

Burgundy accents pop on the midsole and outsole with a nice tan-to-burgundy gradient effect on the rubber bottom. The heel features "LDN" text with a burgundy Nike logo paying tribute to London's airport code.

Black laces and eyelets keep everything cohesive while grey tones dominate the nubuck panels. The burgundy and tan gradient outsole adds a sophisticated touch that elevates this above standard black Jordan 4s you typically see everywhere.