Air Jordan 4 "London" Drops Fall 2026 With Bronze Accents

BY Ben Atkinson 118 Views
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 "London" releases fall 2026 featuring black nubuck upper, bronze metallic accents, and tan gum outsole.

Jordan Brand is bringing an exclusive Air Jordan 4 to the masses. The "London" colorway releases next fall after years of being unavailable. This marks a major moment for sneakerheads who missed the original.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 4 "London" will be released in the Fall of 2026. 

The city-exclusive theme celebrates one of Europe's biggest sneaker markets. Nike has historically created special releases for major cities worldwide. London has received several exclusive Air Jordan colorways over the years.

This Air Jordan 4 pays tribute to the UK capital. The design features premium materials and sophisticated color blocking throughout. Black nubuck and leather dominate the entire upper construction.

Bronze metallic accents provide luxury touches across the branding elements. The Nike LDN text appears on the heel tabs. A tan gum outsole completes the refined aesthetic perfectly. The original London exclusives were nearly impossible to obtain stateside.

Resale prices remained extremely high for years after initial releases. This wider release gives global fans access to the design. Demand should be massive when these hit SNKRS next fall.

The "London" Air Jordan 4 represents one of the cleanest. Mark your calendars for this must-have fall drop.

Air Jordan 4 "London" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 4 "London" features a premium black nubuck and leather upper. The textured nubuck covers the toe box and side panels beautifully. Smooth black leather appears on the eyelets and quarter panels throughout.

Bronze metallic accents hit the lace wings and Jumpman logo on tongue. The heel tab displays Nike LDN branding in matching bronze lettering. Black mesh panels provide breathability through the signature Jordan 4 side netting.

Also a tan gum rubber outsole wraps around the entire bottom perfectly. The midsole stays clean in all-black with visible Air unit cushioning. Bronze Nike swoosh branding appears subtly on the heel counter area.

The overall design exudes sophistication and London's refined streetwear aesthetic flawlessly. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.

