In-Hand Look At The Upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "Black Denim"

New in-hand images of the Levi's x Air Jordan 3 "Black Denim" have surfaced online. The highly anticipated collaboration is confirmed to release this February for sneaker fans worldwide. These detailed photos give us the best look yet at the premium denim construction.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "Black Denim" will be released in February 2026.

The "Black Denim" colorway features mixed denim fabrics in black and grey tones throughout. Black leather overlays contrast with grey denim panels creating interesting texture and depth overall.

This combination gives the shoe a unique workwear-inspired aesthetic that stands out completely. Levi's signature red tab appears subtly integrated into the design adding authentic branding touch. The heel shows a special Nike Air logo woven into grey denim fabric.

White "NIKE AIR" text pops against the black denim heel backing nicely. Red Jumpman logos on the tongue provide the only bright color accent throughout. The black and grey palette keeps these incredibly versatile for everyday wear situations effortlessly.

White midsoles maintain that classic Jordan 3 look we all know and love. This collaboration merges Levi's denim heritage with Jordan Brand's iconic basketball silhouette perfectly. The premium materials elevate this beyond standard Jordan 3 releases significantly in quality.

Denim construction gives these a completely different vibe compared to traditional leather versions entirely. The workwear aesthetic aligns with current fashion trends favoring utilitarian design elements heavily. Expect high demand when these finally drop given the Levi's collaboration hype factor.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 "Black Denim" Retail Price

The retail price for each pair will be $230 when they officially drop.