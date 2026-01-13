Nigel Sylvester Shows Off Levi's x Air Jordan 3 Denim Pairs

BMX legend Nigel Sylvester just dropped some fire photos of two Levi's x Air Jordan 3 colorways. The collab mixes Levi's classic denim vibe with one of Jordan Brand's most loved silhouettes.

These exclusive kicks have some really nice materials and cool details on both pairs. The first colorway has this clean white denim upper with red accents hitting in the right spots. White leather and fabric create a fresh base for all the Levi's branding to shine. That red heel tab really pops against all the white giving it some personality.

The second pair goes with a darker denim look in charcoal grey that's way more low-key. This version feels more understated compared to the white one which some people will definitely prefer. Black and grey materials run the show making these super easy to throw on with anything.

Both pairs come with these cool vintage-style hangtags showing old school Nike Air branding. The hangtags give off serious throwback vibes like the classic Nike packaging from way back. Levi's famous red tab shows up subtly worked into the design which is a nice touch.

Nigel getting early access to these shows he's still tight with Nike and their partners. The BMX legend always seems to get his hands on exclusive samples and friends and family drops. When he posts previews like this it gets the sneaker world talking immediately.

The Levi's x Air Jordan 3 comes in two really different looks that Nigel previewed with these up-close photos. The white pair has this nice denim upper with cream leather overlays and that bold red circular patch on the heel showing Nike Air branding.

There's this cool vintage hangtag hanging off them with a chain showing the Nike Air logo in those retro orange and pink colors. The darker version rocks charcoal grey denim all over with black leather hitting the overlays and a black and white heel patch instead.

Both versions keep that classic Jordan 3 shape we love with the visible Air bubble in the heel and clean white midsole. The denim material makes these feel way different from normal leather Jordan 3s giving them that Levi's workwear style throughout.