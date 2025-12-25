Spike Lee Rocks The Upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3

Spike Lee steps out in the upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3, confirming the iconic denim collaboration is returning in 2026.

Spike Lee just reminded everyone why the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 collaboration still matters. The legendary filmmaker was recently spotted wearing the upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3, giving fans an early on-foot look at the long-rumored return.

The sighting immediately sent sneaker circles buzzing, especially with confirmation that the pair is set to release in 2026. It marks the first time this iconic partnership has surfaced since its original run, and the timing feels deliberate.

Levi’s and Jordan Brand first linked up in 2018, blending premium denim with one of the most beloved Air Jordan silhouettes ever made. That drop felt special then, and this return looks ready to build on that legacy rather than reinvent it.

Spike Lee wearing the pair adds weight to the moment, given his deep-rooted connection to Jordan Brand and sneaker culture as a whole. Lil Yachty has also been seen showing off a pair, further fueling anticipation.

Even more interesting, two additional colorways are expected to release alongside this version, signaling a broader rollout rather than a one-off retro. That approach suggests Jordan Brand understands the cultural pull of this collaboration and wants to give it proper space to breathe.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3

The sneaker features a black leather upper paired with textured denim panels across the toe and heel. Subtle contrast stitching gives the shoe a handcrafted feel without going overboard.

The midsole mixes clean white with darker accents that ground the design. Classic Air Jordan 3 lines remain untouched, letting the materials do the talking. A red Jumpman on the tongue adds a sharp pop of color. The denim panels feel rugged but refined at the same time.

Everything looks intentional and wearable. It feels premium without being flashy. The shape stays true to the original, which longtime fans will appreciate. This looks like a pair meant to age well over time.

With 2026 still a ways off, this early glimpse sets the tone. The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 is officially back, and it already feels like one of the most meaningful retro collaborations on the horizon.

