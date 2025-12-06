Lil Yachty Reveals Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 “Sail” Ahead Of Potential Release

Lil Yachty has once again shaken up the sneaker world, this time by giving fans an early look at the upcoming Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 “Sail.” Yachty has a long history of previewing pairs before the public sees them, and this one immediately caught fire online.

The photo was reposted by Levi’s collab lead Leo Gamboa, which all but confirms that the shoe is real and part of an upcoming rollout. With rumors pointing toward a Spring 2026 release, the anticipation is already building.

The Jordan 3 has always been a strong canvas for collaborations, and Levi’s has a proven record with Jordan Brand after the iconic denim-based 4s. This new “Sail” version leans into a softer, more neutral look.

Instead of heavy denim, the upper uses a cream canvas with frayed edges and subtle texture changes. It feels more wearable and more modern than past Levi’s collabs, and the touches of red on the heel add just enough contrast to give the shoe personality.

If this pair does release in 2026, it could easily become one of the most sought-after Jordan 3s of the year. Levi’s fans will want it and Jordan collectors will want it too. And casual sneakerheads who just want a clean everyday pair will want it too. Yachty’s preview was the spark, and now everyone is waiting for the official details.

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 “Sail” features a cream canvas upper. The material has a soft texture with light fraying near the toe. The midsole comes in a clean off-white shade.

Also the heel features a bright red panel with a bold Air Jordan logo and the collar and tongue use smooth white fabric. The outsole is a gum color that adds warmth.

Further, stitching across the shoe keeps the look simple. The overall design definitely feels clean and easy to wear.