Spike Lee Wears New Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Courtside

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 popped up courtside on Spike Lee and instantly became one of the biggest sneaker moments of the week. This pair will drop in 2026 and marks another link between Levi’s and Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 3 is already a legendary silhouette tied to Michael Jordan’s early rise and Tinker Hatfield’s shift in basketball design. Throwing denim into the mix with a brand like Levi’s gives it a whole new lane. Levi’s has always had a place in streetwear, and denim has lived in sneaker culture for a long time.

Jordan Brand has tried denim on other models before, but seeing it on an Air Jordan 3 feels different. It lands right between everyday style and that classic on court DNA. Spike Lee wearing the pair at a Knicks game just adds fuel.

His history with the Jumpman runs deep, from Mars Blackmon to decades of New York basketball culture. The Air Jordan 3 is still one of the most recognizable sneakers in the world. Visible Air, elephant print, and that shape changed everything.

A denim version fits perfectly in a time when lifestyle kicks run the show and people want pairs they can actually beat up.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 features a dark denim upper with tonal stitching and elephant print overlays. Also the midsole comes in a clean white finish with a visible Air unit.

Black detailing lands on the heel, eyelets, and mudguard. A small Levi’s tab sits on the side panel to lock in the collaboration. Further the tongue tag appears in a matching denim tone with Jumpman branding.

The outsole uses a black rubber finish for traction. The shape stays true to classic Air Jordan 3 proportions. It delivers a blend of heritage materials and basketball design.

Sneaker Files reports that the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.