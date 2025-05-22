Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Mockup Sparks 2026 Rumors

BY Ben Atkinson 26 Views
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 may return in 2026, with mockups and rumors pointing to multiple denim-based colorways.

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 is generating buzz once again, with a new denim-covered mockup sparking speculation about a possible 2026 release. This isn’t the first time the two giants have linked up, Jordan Brand and Levi’s have previously worked together on the Air Jordan 4.

Now, the rumored return arrives in the form of a clean Air Jordan 3, reimagined through a rugged denim lens. So far, only one mockup has surfaced. However, rumors suggest two additional colorways may be on the way.

If that’s true, the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 could follow a similar rollout to the 2018 AJ4 collection, which included black, white, and denim blue versions. Fans can expect more premium materials and branding details to emerge if this collection becomes reality.

The Air Jordan 3 holds a special place in sneaker history. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, it saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike. Its visible Air unit, elephant print, and mid-cut profile helped redefine what a basketball shoe could be.

Collaborations like this Levi’s pair help bridge that legacy with lifestyle aesthetics. Mockup photos give a potential preview of what’s to come. A denim upper with black elephant print accents and Levi’s red tag branding sets the tone for what could be one of the year’s biggest crossover drops.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3
levis-x-air-jordan-3-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

This mockup version of the Air Jordan 3 features a full denim upper with signature orange stitching. Black elephant print overlays wrap around the toe and heel. A cream midsole and black outsole round out the base.

The Levi’s red tab appears near the eyestay, while co-branding is expected to land on the tongue and insole. Clean laces and matte eyelets keep the look refined.

Sneaker Files reports that the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
