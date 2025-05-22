Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 Mockup Sparks 2026 Rumors

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 is generating buzz once again, with a new denim-covered mockup sparking speculation about a possible 2026 release. This isn’t the first time the two giants have linked up, Jordan Brand and Levi’s have previously worked together on the Air Jordan 4.

Now, the rumored return arrives in the form of a clean Air Jordan 3, reimagined through a rugged denim lens. So far, only one mockup has surfaced. However, rumors suggest two additional colorways may be on the way.

If that’s true, the Levi’s x Air Jordan 3 could follow a similar rollout to the 2018 AJ4 collection, which included black, white, and denim blue versions. Fans can expect more premium materials and branding details to emerge if this collection becomes reality.

The Air Jordan 3 holds a special place in sneaker history. Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, it saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike. Its visible Air unit, elephant print, and mid-cut profile helped redefine what a basketball shoe could be.

Collaborations like this Levi’s pair help bridge that legacy with lifestyle aesthetics. Mockup photos give a potential preview of what’s to come. A denim upper with black elephant print accents and Levi’s red tag branding sets the tone for what could be one of the year’s biggest crossover drops.

Levi’s x Air Jordan 3

Image via Sneaker Market RO

This mockup version of the Air Jordan 3 features a full denim upper with signature orange stitching. Black elephant print overlays wrap around the toe and heel. A cream midsole and black outsole round out the base.

The Levi’s red tab appears near the eyestay, while co-branding is expected to land on the tongue and insole. Clean laces and matte eyelets keep the look refined.