A$AP Rocky’s PUMA Mostro Is Straight From The Future

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro collaboration pushes the limits of sneaker design, fusing early 2000s energy with streetwear edge. Rocky, now a creative director at PUMA, continues to make noise in the sneaker world by reviving one of the brand’s most experimental silhouettes.

The Mostro originally debuted in 1999 and has always stood out with its jagged, low-profile shape. Under Rocky’s vision, it’s even more aggressive. The Harlem-born rapper has long been a tastemaker beyond music.

Whether it’s archival Raf Simons or a custom Bottega boot, Rocky knows how to influence fashion culture. His new take on the Mostro leans into that legacy. It’s unapologetically loud and designed to divide opinion.

That’s always been the Mostro’s appeal, striking visuals and odd textures that cater to a niche crowd. Now, under Rocky’s influence, it feels poised to disrupt again. The Mostro’s revival isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about reshaping the current landscape.

In a market saturated with retro Jordans and collab fatigue, this PUMA offering is something different. The photos reveal a black crocodile-textured upper, spiked sole, and bold velcro strap that all feel like callbacks to Y2K futurism. It’s a wild silhouette, but one that fits perfectly in Rocky’s curated chaos.

The sneaker features a faux croc leather upper in jet black, paired with a white PUMA Formstrip that cuts sharply across the sides. A futuristic velcro closure system replaces traditional laces, adding to the streamlined feel.

The midsole features a rugged, spiked design for both style and grip. White PUMA logos hit the heel, tongue, and insole. Grey lining and a hidden strap bring subtle contrast. It’s part trail shoe, part fashion statement.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

