A$AP Rocky’s PUMA Mostro Is Straight From The Future

BY Ben Atkinson 151 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
aap-rocky-x-puma-mostro-sneaker-news
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro brings chaos back to sneakers with a bold design and typical futuristic detailing.

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro collaboration pushes the limits of sneaker design, fusing early 2000s energy with streetwear edge. Rocky, now a creative director at PUMA, continues to make noise in the sneaker world by reviving one of the brand’s most experimental silhouettes.

The Mostro originally debuted in 1999 and has always stood out with its jagged, low-profile shape. Under Rocky’s vision, it’s even more aggressive. The Harlem-born rapper has long been a tastemaker beyond music.

Whether it’s archival Raf Simons or a custom Bottega boot, Rocky knows how to influence fashion culture. His new take on the Mostro leans into that legacy. It’s unapologetically loud and designed to divide opinion.

That’s always been the Mostro’s appeal, striking visuals and odd textures that cater to a niche crowd. Now, under Rocky’s influence, it feels poised to disrupt again. The Mostro’s revival isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about reshaping the current landscape.

In a market saturated with retro Jordans and collab fatigue, this PUMA offering is something different. The photos reveal a black crocodile-textured upper, spiked sole, and bold velcro strap that all feel like callbacks to Y2K futurism. It’s a wild silhouette, but one that fits perfectly in Rocky’s curated chaos.

Read More: Nike Is Raising Prices This Summer, Here’s What’s Changing

A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro
aap-rocky-x-puma-mostro-sneaker-news
Image via Puma

The sneaker features a faux croc leather upper in jet black, paired with a white PUMA Formstrip that cuts sharply across the sides. A futuristic velcro closure system replaces traditional laces, adding to the streamlined feel.

The midsole features a rugged, spiked design for both style and grip. White PUMA logos hit the heel, tongue, and insole. Grey lining and a hidden strap bring subtle contrast. It’s part trail shoe, part fashion statement.

A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released.

aap-rocky-x-puma-mostro-sneaker-news
Image via Puma
aap-rocky-x-puma-mostro-sneaker-news
Image via Puma

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reworks The PUMA Inhale In Bold New Colorway

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
asap-rocky-puma-sneaker-news Sneakers ASAP Rocky’s Puma Sneaker Makes A Statement 19.1K
aap-rocky-puma-inhale-sneaker-news Sneakers A$AP Rocky Reworks The PUMA Inhale In Bold New Colorway 892
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
rihanna-fenty-x-puma-collection-sneaker-news Sneakers Rihanna Unveils FENTY x PUMACollection In Vibrant Colors 752