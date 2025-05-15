While we are still waiting on ASAP Rocky to end the wait and finally drop his long-awaited fourth studio album Don't Be Dumb, we have plenty of material to look back on. Eight years ago today, he dropped one of the 2010s' best posse cuts, "RAF."

The A$AP Mob cut appeared on the collective's 2017 project, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy. Given the star-studded list of collaborators on here, this is easily one of the highlights off the record.

A$AP Rocky kicks things off with a charismatic hook and verse. It's filled with the same confidence and swagger he's embodied throughout his life, whether as an artist or as a father. Following up that contribution, Quavo weaves in and out of catchy flows. In response, Lil Uzi Vert fires off a more rapid set of bars and shows off their engaging mic presence.

Speaking of people who are torturing fans waiting for new music, "RAF" also features one of very few Frank Ocean features over the past ten years. He effortlessly glides through melodic and cold-blooded deliveries. All the while, Playboi Carti is there in the background electrifying the eerie and nocturnal trap beat with sporadic ad-libs.

We know there's new A$AP Rocky music to look forward to, but it will probably sound very different to this Cozy Tapes era. Now that we have more distance from the 2010s decade, it's amazing to hear how well a hit like this has aged for fans. Hopefully there are more excellent posse cuts on the way...

ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean – "RAF"