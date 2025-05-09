A$AP Rocky Is Throw'd By Photographer's Request To Take A Photo Without Rihanna In It

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: A$AP Rocky attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they are expecting the couple's third child during their Met Gala grand entrance.

A$AP Rocky may have experience the weirdest moment of his career at Monday's Met Gala. The rap star was requested to take a photo without Rihanna. Pretty Flacko and social media were baffled after the photographer's request.

“Man, I never got that before. It’s usually the other way around,” he quipped, grinning as Rihanna laughed beside him.

The line instantly became meme material and added a dose of charm to the already iconic footage. Social media lit up with comments over the request. Many jokes and memes surfaced.

While some fans joked that Rihanna would never release another album now that she's pregnant again, others praised the couple's bond. One user wrote, “They look so good together!” Another chimed in, “You can tell they really love each other.” Dozens commented on Rocky’s visible pride and the way he protects and uplifts his partner.

A$AP Rocky’s Photographer 

The online celebration turned to awe once Rihanna's growing baby bump appeared in later photos. The couple, already parents to sons RZA and Riot, confirmed they’re expecting a third child.

On the red carpet, Rocky expressed how relieved they felt to share the news. “It feels amazing,” he said. “It was time to show the people what we’re cooking up. I’m glad everybody is happy for us, because we’re definitely happy.”

This latest chapter adds depth to their public love story. Rihanna is firmly in her family era, and fans are embracing it.

With two children and another on the way, she and Rocky have redefined the idea of celebrity romance—turning a notoriously private relationship into a beacon of joy, vulnerability, and modern Black love. Their Met Gala moment wasn’t just about fashion; it was a portrait of genuine partnership on one of fashion’s most public stages.

And once again, they did it their way—with warmth, wit, and a shared glow the world can’t stop watching.

