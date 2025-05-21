A$AP Rocky Reworks The PUMA Inhale In Bold New Colorway

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA Inhale is set to arrive at the end of the month, reintroducing a bold silhouette through the lens of one of hip-hop’s most fashion-forward icons. Rocky’s latest sneaker partnership builds on his recent work with the brand, this time bringing a 2000s-era running shoe back into the spotlight.

A$AP Rocky’s history in fashion is as compelling as his music. From runway appearances to creative director roles, his influence continues to shape streetwear trends. The Inhale taps into Rocky’s signature style: nostalgic, experimental, and never subtle.

As he leads the creative direction for PUMA’s Formula 1 partnership, this release also highlights his broader role within the brand. More than just a name attached to a product, Rocky’s input is reshaping the brand’s visual identity.

The photos provided showcase a sneaker that mirrors the chaotic energy of late-90s track culture. Complex overlays, reflective paneling, and mismatched laces collide in a design that feels as disruptive as the artist behind it.

Rocky fans and sneakerheads alike will find something to appreciate here, especially in a market that’s craving personality over polish.

A$AP Rocky x PUMA Inhale

Image via Puma

The PUMA Inhale arrives in dark greys and blacks with hits of orange and baby blue. The split-lacing system features contrasting red and blue tones. Also, reflective overlays add depth to the layered upper. CELL cushioning tech anchors the midsole.

Co-branding is subtle, with the Inhale wordmark stitched across the tongue in orange. Black suede, mesh, and synthetic textures combine for a retro-futuristic feel. Further, the heel features bold CELL branding and aggressive shaping, adding to the performance-driven design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A$AP Rocky x PUMA Inhale will be released on May 30th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Puma