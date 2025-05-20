Air Jordan 11 “Football Blue” Mockup Teases Holiday Drop

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Football Blue” is slated to arrive later this year, locking in a spot in the brand’s anticipated Holiday 2025 collection. While only a mockup has surfaced so far, early reactions suggest that this one could end up being a seasonal favorite.

The clean two-tone upper offers a bold nod to classic UNC aesthetics, channeling the school that helped shape Michael Jordan into a legend. First introduced in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 was a game-changer on and off the court. Its glossy patent leather, ballistic mesh, and carbon fiber shank made it one of the most forward-thinking sneakers of its time.

Worn by Jordan during the 1995–96 season, the silhouette became synonymous with dominance. Since then, it’s returned each holiday season to fanfare and long lines. This “Football Blue” edition leans into that legacy with confidence.

The mockup image showcases a crisp white mudguard layered beneath a vivid blue upper. A translucent outsole sits underneath, pairing with white laces and mesh to complete the iconic look. A black Jumpman logo on the ankle and gold branding on the tongue round things out.

Only mockups are available for now, but the photos offer a solid preview of what’s coming. Expect more details, including a firm release date, as the holiday season approaches.

