Air Jordan 11 “Sail/Sport Royal” Drops This Year

BY Ben Atkinson 77 Views
air-jordan-11-sail-sport-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Air Jordan 11 “Sail/Sport Royal” brings a bold new look to the iconic and legendary silhouette for Holiday 2025.

The Air Jordan 11 “Sail/Sport Royal” is making waves ahead of its Holiday 2025 release. This fresh take on the classic silhouette blends timeless design with standout colorblocking.

A crisp sail upper keeps things clean, while bold royal blue patent leather adds a vibrant punch. Subtle hits of off-white and newsprint balance the build, giving the shoe a refined yet energetic vibe.

With a retail price of $250, this pair will certainly be a centerpiece in the AJ11’s 30th anniversary celebration. Since its debut in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 has become one of the most revered sneakers in the Jordan line.

Known for its glossy overlays and on-court legacy, it’s a silhouette that rarely misses. The “Sail/Sport Royal” colorway offers a new spin without straying far from what makes the 11 great.

Based on early mock-ups, it looks like this release will walk the line between flashy and wearable, something Jordan Brand has mastered with this model. The photos hint at a shoe that feels modern but doesn’t forget its roots.

Air Jordan 11 “Sail/Sport Royal”
air-jordan-11-sail-sport-royal-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

This Air Jordan 11 features a sail leather upper paired with smooth mesh along the tongue and collar. Bright “Sport Royal” patent leather wraps around the base, creating a strong visual contrast.

Also, off-white midsoles sit atop semi-translucent royal outsoles, maintaining the model’s iconic look. “Newsprint” details hit the branding and heel tabs for a subtle finish. Further, classic rope laces and carbon fiber plating add to the shoe’s performance DNA.

The mix of materials and tones gives the sneaker a balance of sleek and bold. Finally, it’s equal parts retro and fresh, made for everyday wear or display.

Sneaker Market RO reports that the Air Jordan 11 Retro "Sail/Sport Royal" will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Expect this pair to arrive just in time for the holiday heat.

