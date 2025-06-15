First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir”

The Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir” is shaping up to be one of the most elegant releases in Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2025 lineup. The silhouette’s signature patent leather gets a bold twist with deep purple overlays. This creates a high-contrast look against the rumored off-noir base.

Touches of violet dust and soft pink round out the palette, offering a luxe finish that pushes the iconic model into new territory. With a retail price of $250, this pair is expected to land just in time for the brand’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Originally introduced in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 is one of the most beloved models in sneaker history. From MJ’s championship run to countless retro releases, the 11 has always carried a sense of occasion.

While official images haven’t surfaced yet, early mock-ups suggest this colorway is leaning into luxury. The deep tones, glossy finishes, and sleek build bring a fresh energy to a silhouette that’s already larger than life.

Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir”

Image via Sneaker Market RO

This premium Air Jordan 11 features a rich mix of colors. It starts with an off-noir or black upper that sets the stage. Also, vibrant “Canyon Purple” patent leather wraps around the mudguard, delivering contrast and shine.

Additional hits of “Violet Dust” and “Medium Soft Pink” appear throughout the design, softening the bold look with subtle flair. Also, a translucent outsole and matching accents round out the build.

Further, the signature carbon fiber plate and rope laces keep performance heritage intact. It's a bold yet elegant take on one of the most iconic Jordans of all time.