First Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir”

BY Ben Atkinson 28 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-11-canyon-purple-off-noir-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO
The Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir” channels luxury and legacy for a bold upcoming Holiday 2025 release.

The Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir” is shaping up to be one of the most elegant releases in Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2025 lineup. The silhouette’s signature patent leather gets a bold twist with deep purple overlays. This creates a high-contrast look against the rumored off-noir base.

Touches of violet dust and soft pink round out the palette, offering a luxe finish that pushes the iconic model into new territory. With a retail price of $250, this pair is expected to land just in time for the brand’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Originally introduced in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 is one of the most beloved models in sneaker history. From MJ’s championship run to countless retro releases, the 11 has always carried a sense of occasion.

While official images haven’t surfaced yet, early mock-ups suggest this colorway is leaning into luxury. The deep tones, glossy finishes, and sleek build bring a fresh energy to a silhouette that’s already larger than life.

Read More: Ja Morant’s Swarovski Air Force 1 Low Is Locked In

Air Jordan 11 “Canyon Purple/Off Noir”
air-jordan-11-canyon-purple-off-noir-sneaker-news
Image via Sneaker Market RO

This premium Air Jordan 11 features a rich mix of colors. It starts with an off-noir or black upper that sets the stage. Also, vibrant “Canyon Purple” patent leather wraps around the mudguard, delivering contrast and shine.

Additional hits of “Violet Dust” and “Medium Soft Pink” appear throughout the design, softening the bold look with subtle flair. Also, a translucent outsole and matching accents round out the build.

Further, the signature carbon fiber plate and rope laces keep performance heritage intact. It's a bold yet elegant take on one of the most iconic Jordans of all time.

Sneaker Market RO reports that the Air Jordan 11 Retro "Canyon Purple/Off Noir" will be released in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released.

Read More: Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Shine On This Nike Air Force 1 “White”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Sneakers Air Jordan 11 “Football Blue” Mockup Teases Holiday Drop 1.8K
Air-Jordan-11-Rare-Air-2025-IH0296-400 Sneakers Air Jordan 11 "Rare Air" Gets An Official Release Date 38.0K
air-jordan-11-gamma-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Returns After Over A Decade 31.0K
air-jordan-11-low-igloo-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 11 Low "Igloo" Just Got A Price Increase 581