A$AP Rocky And PUMA Unveil Bold “Animal Print” Collection

BY Ben Atkinson 406 Views
aap-rocky-puma-animal-print-collection-sneaker-news
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
The A$AP Rocky x PUMA “Animal Print” collection launches October, blending motorsport energy with high-fashion sneaker and apparel designs.

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA “Animal Print” collection is set to drop on October 9, 2025. This collaboration continues Rocky’s role as creative director for PUMA’s motorsport category, where he merges high-fashion cues with racing-inspired look.

Three shoes lead the pack. The PUMA Mostro OG “Pony Hair” blends pony hair and snakeskin feel over a sleek black base. The PUMA Mostro Gabbia “Snake” introduces a removable TPU cage and a bold reptilian print.

Closing it out, the PUMA Inhale “Leopard” revives an early 2000s running shoe with fresh leopard print and tan suede overlays. Alao apparel and accessories strengthen the theme and carry Rocky’s bold creative edge.

Standout pieces include statement tops, textured denim, oversized outerwear, and motorsport-inspired button downs. The collection seamlessly ties together Rocky’s approach to streetwear with PUMA’s performance heritage, reinforcing his reputation as a creative who thrives at the intersection of fashion and function.

The full collection will be available on PUMA’s website and select retailers. Prices include the Mostro OG “Pony Hair” at $150, Mostro Gabbia “Snake” at $250, and Inhale “Leopard” at $140.

Also apparel features the Snake Skin Tee at $75, Laser Monogram Denim at $200, Flacko Fur Coat at $400, Fur Bag at $200, and Layered Pit Crew Button Down at $170.

A$AP Rocky PUMA Animal Print Collection

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA “Animal Print” collection includes three sneakers that mix archival silhouettes with bold textures. Also the Mostro OG “Pony Hair” pairs pony hair with snakeskin overlays for a premium edge.

The Mostro Gabbia “Snake” features a removable TPU cage and reptilian-inspired patterns. Further the Inhale “Leopard” revives an early 2000s running shoe with leopard print and tan suede updates.

Each model blends Rocky’s fearless design sense with PUMA’s performance roots. Prices range from $140 to $250, making the sneakers both collectible and wearable.

Together, they push the boundaries of sneaker fashion through daring materials and racing-inspired details.

