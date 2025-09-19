A$AP Rocky And PUMA Unveil Bold “Animal Print” Collection

The A$AP Rocky x PUMA “Animal Print” collection is set to drop on October 9, 2025. This collaboration continues Rocky’s role as creative director for PUMA’s motorsport category, where he merges high-fashion cues with racing-inspired look.

Three shoes lead the pack. The PUMA Mostro OG “Pony Hair” blends pony hair and snakeskin feel over a sleek black base. The PUMA Mostro Gabbia “Snake” introduces a removable TPU cage and a bold reptilian print.

Closing it out, the PUMA Inhale “Leopard” revives an early 2000s running shoe with fresh leopard print and tan suede overlays. Alao apparel and accessories strengthen the theme and carry Rocky’s bold creative edge.

Standout pieces include statement tops, textured denim, oversized outerwear, and motorsport-inspired button downs. The collection seamlessly ties together Rocky’s approach to streetwear with PUMA’s performance heritage, reinforcing his reputation as a creative who thrives at the intersection of fashion and function.

The full collection will be available on PUMA’s website and select retailers. Prices include the Mostro OG “Pony Hair” at $150, Mostro Gabbia “Snake” at $250, and Inhale “Leopard” at $140.

Also apparel features the Snake Skin Tee at $75, Laser Monogram Denim at $200, Flacko Fur Coat at $400, Fur Bag at $200, and Layered Pit Crew Button Down at $170.

