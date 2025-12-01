Milagro Gramz Found Liable For Defaming Megan Thee Stallion, Damages Revealed

After a short trial, Milagro Gramz has been found liable of defaming Megan Thee Stallion. Meg was suing Milagro for defamation after an alleged smear campaign from the gossip blogger.

Megan Thee Stallion was accusing Milagro Gramz of coordinating with Tory Lanez to make her shooting story appear less believable. Furthermore, the rapper went after Milagro over a deep fake video, that led to intense emotional distress. The ruling was revealed by Meghann Cuniff, who was in the courtroom throughout the proceedings.

"A jury has found Milagro LIABLE for defaming Megan Thee Stallion, intentionally inflicting emotional distress by coordinating with Tory Lanez and for promoting the deep fake video," Cuniff reported. "They gave mixed answers to the media questions but concluded that YES, Milagro qualifies as media."

There is still a chance that the defamation claim will be dismissed if the judge disagrees with the ruling that Milagro classifies as a media entity. However, we do know that the damages have been set at $75,000.

This has been a longtime coming for Meg, who has stated that she has suffered emotional damage from Milagro's reporting. Many took Milagro's reporting as fact, and changed their opinions on Meg as a result. Now, the artist has been vindicated. Whether or not this changes public opinion, remains to be seen.

Who is Milagro Gramz?

Milagro Gramz is a gossip blogger who rose to prominence during the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez trial. She was seen as someone who was taking Tory's side throughout the entire endeavor. She was also in the courtroom during the trial, and elicited controversy amongst some of the other journalists in attendance.

Following the trial, Milagro continued to do her thing on YouTube and Instagram. However, she eventually got hit with a lawsuit from Megan Thee Stallion. In the aftermath of this, she could be seen on social media asking for money to fight this legal battle.