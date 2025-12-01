News
milagro gramz trial
Music
Milagro Gramz Found Liable For Defaming Megan Thee Stallion, Damages Revealed
Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gramz has come to an end, and Meg has taken a victory with Milagro being found liable.
By
Alexander Cole
December 01, 2025
66 Views