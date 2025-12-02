Milagro Gramz was wrapped up in a serious legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion for months, and recently, it finally came to an end. "A jury has found Milagro LIABLE for defaming Megan Thee Stallion, intentionally inflicting emotional distress by coordinating with Tory Lanez and for promoting the deep fake video," legal affairs reported Meghann Cuniff reported. "They gave mixed answers to the media questions but concluded that YES, Milagro qualifies as media."

The gossip blogger now owes Meg roughly $75K, which likely won't be easy for her to come up with. Just last month, she told the court that she was struggling to make ends meet.

“I have an account right now that’s negative $10,000," she explained at the time. "Where I had to worry about how to feed my kids, because I’m trying to pay all of this stuff." Gramz added that she lost a Stationhead deal bringing in over $6K per month thanks to the suit.

Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit

It looks like Gramz might have a bit of help as she recovers from her legal woes, however. Today (December 2), she took to Twitter/X to share a new GiveSendGo that was set up to support independent creators. It has a goal of $100K.

"In an era where legacy media gatekeepers decide what you see, hear, and think, a new generation of independent creators is breaking through, but independence comes at a cost," the description reads in part. "Every dollar you give goes straight to the front lines of independent media; no middlemen, no agenda, no filter."

As for what else Gramz has in store for fans, she teased a mixtape shortly after the verdict was announced.