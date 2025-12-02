Megan Thee Stallion Calls DJ Akademiks & Milagro Gramz Fake News, Akademiks Responds

DJ Akademiks (12)
DALLAS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 1: DJ Akademiks attends NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks took offense to Megan Thee Stallion's latest remarks on social media after winning her defamation lawsuit.

DJ Akademiks complained about Megan Thee Stallion suggesting that he and Milagro Gramz aren’t “real media” in a recent post on social media. Megan issued the remark while sharing a statement from her legal team about the verdict in her defamation lawsuit against Gramz. "Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to READ," she wrote to Meghann Cuniff on X (formerly Twitter).

In the statement, Megan's legal team clarifies that the judge hasn't determined the final judgment for the defamation count. Instead, the previously reported $75,000 figure only accounts for intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction, which also requires Gramz to cover Megan's legal fees. The judge still needs to review post-verdict motions and calculate those legal fees to determine the full judgment.

"Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro’s attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date," Megan's team writes.

Read More: Bomb Squad Investigates Box Outside Of Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Verdict

Responding to Megan's remark, DJ Akademiks said on his livestream that he got his information from NBC News. In turn, he accused Megan of actually suggesting that NBC News is fake.

"We don't know what you're talking about at this point," Ak remarked, after accusing her of only liking media outlets that exclusively give her positive coverage. "She's trying to take a shot at us independent media creators yet again," he added. "However, she failed to realize we all quoted NBC Miami... She's now the arbiter of what real media news can be."

With her lawsuit, Megan accused Gramz of allegedly spreading numerous falsehoods about her in the wake of the Tory Lanez shooting, as well as reposting deepfake pornographic videos of her.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Trolls "Bench Player" Klay Thompson Following Megan Thee Stallion's Thanksgiving Feast

