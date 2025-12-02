DJ Akademiks complained about Megan Thee Stallion suggesting that he and Milagro Gramz aren’t “real media” in a recent post on social media. Megan issued the remark while sharing a statement from her legal team about the verdict in her defamation lawsuit against Gramz. "Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be Patient and know how to READ," she wrote to Meghann Cuniff on X (formerly Twitter).

In the statement, Megan's legal team clarifies that the judge hasn't determined the final judgment for the defamation count. Instead, the previously reported $75,000 figure only accounts for intentional infliction of emotional distress and promotion of an altered sexual depiction, which also requires Gramz to cover Megan's legal fees. The judge still needs to review post-verdict motions and calculate those legal fees to determine the full judgment.

"Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro’s attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date," Megan's team writes.

Megan Thee Stallion's Defamation Verdict

Responding to Megan's remark, DJ Akademiks said on his livestream that he got his information from NBC News. In turn, he accused Megan of actually suggesting that NBC News is fake.

"We don't know what you're talking about at this point," Ak remarked, after accusing her of only liking media outlets that exclusively give her positive coverage. "She's trying to take a shot at us independent media creators yet again," he added. "However, she failed to realize we all quoted NBC Miami... She's now the arbiter of what real media news can be."