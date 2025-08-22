ASAP Rocky Claims For The Umpteenth Time That His New Album “Don’t Be Dumb” Is Done

ASAP Rocky acknowledged to Spike Lee that his busy schedule and constant delays have made him want to drop "Don't Be Dumb" out of the blue.

ASAP Rocky recently sat down with GQ for an "epic conversation" between him and his Highest 2 Lowest collaborators, director Spike Lee and star Denzel Washington. Although they talked a lot about the film, their link-up eventually led to new music discussions, in which A$AP Rocky is an infamous figure.

Lee asked him when his new album Don't Be Dumb will come out, which notoriously saw multiple rollouts, delays, teases, singles, and more over the past few years. The Harlem multi-hyphenate hasn't dropped a full-length since 2018's TESTING.

"Why you doing that, though, Spike?" A$AP Rocky joked with Spike Lee. "The world wants to know, I'm tired of answering for you," the legendary filmmaker remarked. "I just want to just drop it," Rocky replied. "You know why my album ain't out yet? I'm doing movies with Spike Lee and Denzel."

Lee hilariously clapped back with "Don't put it on me," whereas the screen icon mimed a violin to mock the pity party. The director also brought up how A$AP Rocky's expecting his third child, which is another huge factor.

"I got to be here in New York at nine in the morning, you know what I'm saying?" he shared before speaking on his life updates. "Oh, that goes without saying. Nah, they know that, man. That goes without saying. I'm just bulls**ting." Then, Rocky answered the question: when is Don't Be Dumb coming out?

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb

"I'ma just drop it, how about that?" he expressed. "I'ma just drop it. I don't want to say another date and disappoint people. Things happen, things pop up. I just want to make the perfect album and just drop it. I got a lot to say now. It's done, it's been done. I just want to drop it. Man, I don't know [if it's a nuclear bomb]. I think it's just my best work yet, thus far. You know, I worked really hard on it. I think you'll love it, OG."

Elsewhere, A$AP Rocky revealed a dream collaboration (excluding him) and spoke on his Highest 2 Lowest experience. All the while, we eagerly wait for Don't Be Dumb.

