ASAP Rocky Demands A Kendrick Lamar & JID Collab

Since ASAP Rocky still hasn't dropped his new album Don't Be Dumb, fans continue to speculate about their dream features on it. Kendrick Lamar and JID are two names who will come up no matter what given their profiles, but A$AP Rocky isn't even concerned about joining in on the fun. He just needs them to get in the booth.

At least, that's what the Harlem creative told his Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee and his costar Denzel Washington. They recently sat down for an "epic conversation" with GQ, during which Rocky put both OGs onto his favorite jittery spitter.

"You would love JID, man," he remarked. "It's this kid named JID, he just actually put out a new album. He's signed to J. Cole and Dreamville. He from Atlanta. This kid is nasty. Like, his flow is unmatched. I want to hear him and Kendrick on a song together so bad. I need that before I die. I need to hear JID and Kendrick on a song together.

"You f**k with K.Dot?" the father of two (soon three) asked Denzel Washington. The legendary actor said his kid loves Kendrick, and called him a "wordsmith."

"Ain't he fire?" A$AP Rocky asked. "Man, that's one of my favorite rappers of all time. And he one of my peers, you know what I'm saying? Ill-a** wordsmith, especially from my generation. They from the same cloth, him and Kendrick. I think you would love JID. You got to check his s**t out. He's ill. It's not too much people, like, f***ing with him lyrically."

Kendrick Lamar & JID

What's more is that JID wants to work with Kendrick Lamar, too. He revealed as much on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he also reflected on J. Cole's diss track and apology to the Compton lyricist last year.