BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
JID has much more music on the way, and fans are already singing the praises of his new album "God Does Like Ugly."

JID continues to build momentum as not just a critical darling in contemporary hip-hop, but a commercial force in his own right. According to Kurrco, we now have the first week sales projections for his new album God Does Like Ugly, which looks to be his most commercially successful project yet when it comes to first week sales.

Per this report, the new LP is expected to sell 34K album-equivalent units in its first week and debut at number ten on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This would mark the Atlanta rapper's highest-selling first week for a project so far and his highest number of first week sales to date. These numbers still don't have an official confirmation at press time, though. So take this with a grain of salt.

Regardless, fans and the team behind GDLU continue to celebrate it, and JID has even more on the way. During an interview with Complex, he revealed that his collab album with Metro Boomin will hopefully be his next record, if everything pans out. As for when it will come out, we have no idea.

JID On Rap Beef

Nevertheless, God Does Like Ugly's success also partially owes itself to a compelling press run with various other outlets. This led to various curious topics of discussion, including JID's thoughts on rap beef and why it's "very unattractive" to him.

"Unless it’s real," he explained. "If it’s real, then it’s real. I would actually appreciate that more, if somebody were to actually say, 'I f***ing hate you.'"

A lot of folks engaged in similar conversations over the past two years or so, and it wasn't just because of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Subsequent feuds such as the East Coast and West Coast scuffle, plus Skepta versus Joyner Lucas, also drew debate for supposedly clout-chasing.

But at the end of the day, none of that automatically leads to commercial success. Sure, JID's connection with fans and his hard work on his artistry doesn't do that either. Yet it makes commercial performance feel that much more deserved, and we hope his craft sees more direct rewards.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
