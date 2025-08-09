JID Explains Why He Finds Most Rap Beefs "Very Unattractive"

JID has been giving off a battle-ready type of energy this year, but he's not going to engage just to "sharpen his sword."

Once the 2020s decade comes to an end, most hip-hop fans will probably label it as the "return of the rap battles/beefs." Unless another high-stakes feud starts later on, Drake and Kendrick Lamar will be credited for bringing the competitive spirit back. Their back-and-forth was born out of a deep hatred for another, adding authenticity to each diss record.

In the months after, we have other wars such as Pusha T versus Travis Scott, Joey Bada$$ against the West Coast, and a UK and U.S. clash between Skepta and Joyner Lucas. Overall, it's certainly a hot trend in hip-hop right now to lock horns with someone else.

But for JID, he couldn't care less about most of the drama going on right now. As a result, he doesn't want to be a part of what he views as a "very unattractive" wave. However, there is one exception in his mind, and it ties back to the Lamar and Drake point. "Unless it’s real. If it’s real, then it’s real. I would actually appreciate that more, if somebody were to actually say 'I f*cking hate you,'" he told Complex.

Whether he meant anything by his opinion is unclear, but it does make you wonder. Is he taking some subtle jabs at Skepta and Joyner's friendly competition, for example?

JID God Does Like Ugly

From an outsider's perspective, it's hard to imagine JID having any smoke with either of them or anyone for that matter right now. Despite his venomous energy that he's brought to a variety of tracks, he hasn't taken aim at anyone directly.

But he made his stance even clearer on the matter adding that he would rather just do a track with someone who's asking to "sharpen our swords" instead of "beefing" for attention. JID also mentioned how being a father helped him come to this conclusion. "I don't have time for certain things," he remarked.

However, he even boiled it down to him not wanting to "chase something that's not for me."

He did reveal he's going after something but didn't get down to specifics. Maybe one of those things could be his new album, God Does Like Ugly, going number one. He dropped his much anticipated fourth album yesterday.

The 15, soon-to-be 16-track effort features Clipse, Vince Staples, Westside Gunn, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign, Ciara, and more.

