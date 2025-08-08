JID Tells A Unique Survival Story In New Album, "God Does Like Ugly"

JID has emerged as one of the most exciting rappers of 2025, with collaborations on new albums featuring Freddie Gibbs and Ab-Soul.

JID’s new album God Does Like Ugly is a masterclass in precision and personality, anchored by fearless lyricism and a restless creative drive. The rap star prepared fans for the new album with the teaser tape, Preluxe, which features Lil Yatchy, 6lack and Eminem. The latest album follows JID standout moment on Freddie Gibbs latest album, Alfredo 2, with The Alchemist.

On God Does Like Ugly, the collaborations get sharper. “YouUgly” kicks things off with a chaotic swagger, where the rap star flips “black print” into a salute to Black creativity and threads Fibonacci numbers into life lessons. “Community” is a blistering critique of power, gentrification, and survival that shuts the door on voyeurism.

“VCRs,” where JID’s wealth critique doubles as a Big Brother warning. “K-Word” turns karma into a cinematic femme fatale, “sliding about a buck eighty” toward justice or revenge. The spiritual high point, “Of Blue,” blends ethereal intro with biblical imagery and bar-heavy confessionals—JID as modern-day Moses, carrying the weight of deliverance.

Not everything is heavy. “Sk8” rides Atlanta bass into summer, while “Wholeheartedly” pledges loyalty with R&B warmth. Even date-night mishaps get shine on “No Boo,” flipping upscale sushi into wordplay on old flames.

The closer, “For Keeps,” strips away bravado for a candid memoir of grind and gratitude. Ten years in, JID sounds hungrier than ever—turning personal history into proof that the work never stops.

God Does Like Ugly - JID

Official Tracklist

  • 1. YouUgly
  • 2. Glory
  • 3. WRK
  • 4. Community
  • 5. G'z
  • 6. VCRs
  • 7. Sk8
  • 8. What We On
  • 9. Wholeheartedly
  • 10. No Boo
  • 11. And We Vibing
  • 12. On McAfee
  • 13. Of Blue
  • 14. K-Word
  • 15. For Keeps

